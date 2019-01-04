Try 1 month for 99¢

A home located at 1257 Old Jackson Road in Farmington was destroyed in a Friday morning fire.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the original call was received by the Wolf Creek Fire Department around 9 a.m. At 9:05 a.m. it was reported that the occupant might still be in the house.

Farmington’s crew responded to the scene within five minutes, at which time Mecey said the firefighters discovered the one-story frame house with heavy smoke and fire showing.

“The resident had self-rescued upon our arrival and was transported by EMS with smoke inhalation,” Mecey said. “The state fire marshal has been contacted to investigate the cause of the fire.”

Along with Wolf Creek and Farmington, responding to the fire scene were the Doe Run and Park Hills fire departments. Moving up to cover for Farmington was the Big River Fire Department.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

