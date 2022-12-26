Home destroyed; Pets, presents saved

At least three holiday fires happened during the Christmas weekend in St. Francois County.

The Bismarck Fire Protection District (BFPD) was dispatched to Fairview Street on Friday at 8:46 p.m. for a residential structure fire.

BFPD reported via its Facebook page, the initial call reported flames showing and occupants trying to remove animals from the residence.

Once crews arrived, they helped residents evacuate and were able to locate the fire in the attic above the furnace.

Fire Chief Kegan Gravett said he arrived on the scene within seven minutes, with fire crews quickly coming up behind him with the trucks. Once the fire trucks arrived, crews immediately opened up the ceiling and the fire was extinguished.

Gravett said an overloaded circuit that shorted out in the ceiling was the cause of the fire that quickly moved into the attic.

"Thankfully it was a time of day where the family was awake and noticed it," Gravett said. "All animals were removed from the structure unharmed and firefighters were able to save family heirlooms and Christmas presents from fire and water damage."

There were no injuries reported from the fire and crews were on scene for about two hours.

The home received extensive water damage throughout the structure and fire damage throughout the attic and roof.

Gravett said his department would like to thank the Irondale Fire Protection District for water supply and station coverage while crews cleaned equipment from the incident. He said, it was strong work by all companies involved and all their training paid off that day.

In an unrelated fire, at 11:48 p.m. on Sunday, Christmas Day, Farmington Fire Department was called to a residential fire at 213 Patterson St.

Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey said crews arrived on the scene in four minutes and saw about a quarter of a one and a half-story home engulfed in flames.

Five occupants were home at the time of the fire, and all escaped along with one pet. Another pet was unfortunately lost in the blaze.

Mecey said it took about 25 minutes to bring the fire under control and crews were on scene for a bit more than three and a half hours.

The home was a total loss and the Missouri Fire Marshall was called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

Farmington Fire was assisted by Doe Run Fire Department, Wolf Creek Fire Protection District and Park Hills Fire Department. Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department also helped by moving up to help cover the city while Farmington crews worked the fire, and the north county department prepared equipment to be put back into service.

A third fire was reported earlier in the weekend, at 4:39 p.m., Friday, to which the Park Hills Fire Department (PHFD) responded to a call for service at 4119 Hwy O.

Park Hills Fire Chief Brad Weiss said, the homeowner was attempting to thaw a pipe in the crawl space of the residence with a portable heater.

PHFD was returning to the station from a fire alarm call when the call paged out. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a home full of heavy smoke emanating from the crawl space and back of the residence.

Weiss said it was hard to tell if the fire was fully extinguished due to the amount of smoke caused by the frigid temperatures, but it was out in roughly 15 minutes.

There were no injuries.

Weiss said he would like to remind homeowners to please take proper measures when thawing frozen pipes. Heaters that are meant for outside use only can cause fires if used in ways for which they are unintended.