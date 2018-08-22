Home total loss after morning fire

A home was a total loss after fire departments were called to a house fire in the 600 block of Sixth Street in Park Hills Wednesday morning.
Park Hills Fire Captain Brad Weiss said when they arrived at the house there was heavy smoke coming from the left side of the home, which indicated there was a fire in the attic.
“It’s the middle of the day and it’s a volunteer fire department, so we had a low manpower count,” Weiss said. “We chose not to make entry until we had a second crew here, so we could make sure everybody was safe.”
Weiss said by the time the second crew arrived, the fire had already vented through the roof. He called for a second alarm because of the heat and lack of manpower.
“We were able to get the fire under control pretty quick after we had more manpower here,” Weiss explained. “We didn’t have any water supply problems, there was a fire hydrant within one block of the home.”
They were able to run a line from the hydrant to a water pumper that was parked in front of the home. Several hoses were run off the truck and were being used to douse the flames. As firefighters arrived it was a race to get water on the home in an attempt to save it.
“I would say at this point that the home is total loss with the roof being gone,” Weiss said. “With the wind direction changes, the fire came through not only the front of the house, but also the rear of the home.”
Weiss said he was going to contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office to inform them of the fire and see if they felt they needed to come out to investigate the cause of the fire. Ameren was contacted also contacted to cut the power from the home.
"We were on scene just over four hours and the fire marshal did come out to investigate,” Weiss said. “He determined the location of the fire to be in the utility room located in the back of the home. He did list the fire as undetermined, but it was in the area of a dryer.”
Weiss added the fire could have been from the dryer or it could have been another electrical issue, but the fire marshal couldn’t say it was in fact the dryer.
“I spoke with the family and the mom was at work, one kid's at school and the dad and younger child had just left to go to Walmart,” Weiss said. “They started drying a load of laundry and had only been gone for 10 mins when the neighbor called it in for smoke coming from the roof.”
Weiss said during the fire, a gas line to the water heater melted and was leaking gas, so it was a natural gas-fueled fire, which is why it spread so quickly. He stressed that was a secondary factor to the fire and fortunately the family has already received calls offering items to them.
Departments to assist Park Hills were Desloge, Big River/Bonne Terre, Farmington, Leadington, Leadwood and Bismarck Fire Department moved up to cover Park Hills' calls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.