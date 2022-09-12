Homeless shelter celebrates divine providence

It happened about four months before Christmas, but Shared Blessings was recently gifted with a truck donated by a Terre Du Lac couple, something the transitional homeless shelter in Bonne Terre had needed for a long time, said its executive director, Lisa Brotherton-Barnes.

She said it almost seemed like divine providence.

“It meets so many needs,” she said. “I mean, some of our volunteers have pickup trucks, but Murphy’s Law, we don’t want anyone using their own personal truck on our behalf and risking accident or breakage just because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Now, if there are large donations, we can just go pick them up, load up the truck and take care of it. We try to make sure, once our residents find secure, sustainable housing, they have some furniture, as well, and this truck will also help with those deliveries.”

Divine intervention seems to be a regular theme when it comes to Shared Blessings. Former executive director Shelly Bess said Brotherton-Barnes has been a gift to the shelter from on high, with Brotherton-Barnes joining the shelter in June and bringing along her IT background and extensive experience in helping others.

“She used to run The Hub in Farmington, which connected people who had things they didn’t need with people who needed those things they didn’t have,” Bess said. “We had worked with her on that adventure, and when it closed, she was running it through a Facebook group, Helping the Heartland. She came up to help us with some IT stuff and we just fell in love with her.”

Brotherton-Barnes said she was equally amazed by the way she says God takes care of things.

“God gave me so many confirmations that this was what I was supposed to do, I was able to do it without any concern,” she recalled. “I even had one person at my church come to me who said, ‘Hey, I have no idea what's going on in your life, and you're gonna think I'm crazy. But God told me to tell you, you're supposed to make the jump, just do it.’

“And of course, you know, I had not told anybody I was thinking of making a move, so I just said, ‘OK, well, thank you.’ I received that along with several other completely unrelated people coming to tell me something very similar. And I just thought it was interesting that confirmation was forthcoming from far and wide.”

Brotherton-Barnes said, looking into the near future as the director for the shelter, she hopes to expand its volunteer base.

“I would say probably 95% of the people here are volunteers performing some sort of task,” she said. “We have many holes in the calendar and on the task list that need to be filled, everything from walking the grounds to make sure everything’s tidy, to taking in phone calls from prospective residents.”

She added grant writing and fundraising are also facets of the job she’s looking forward to expanding, and she’s looking forward to seeing what other miracles occur to benefit the shelter.

Like the truck, which Bess said was indeed one of those quirky miracles that seem to frequently happen for the shelter. The blue, 2015 Ford F-150 with only about 80,000 miles might as well be manna from heaven, she said.

“Turns out, the couple who gave us the truck had been asking around, trying to figure out a place to donate it, since they weren’t really driving it anymore,” Bess said. “People were telling him, ‘just sell it and give the money to a charity,’ but he didn’t want to do that for some reason.”

Bess said Eddie Corlew had spoken with Karen Johnson – “Oh, gosh, everybody knows Karen, she was a door greeter at Walmart and she’s always helping people. She just has a heart to serve,” Bess explained — and Johnson reportedly thought to call Bess, who has been long connected to the shelter.

“Karen was gracious enough to think of Shared Blessings, and she called me and I said, ‘Karen, last night, I was talking with the new directors, and we were stating how desperate we were for a truck. And today you call with a truck the owners don’t need,’” Bess recalled.

As of January 2020, according to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homeless, Missouri had an estimated 6,527 people experiencing homelessness on any given day, as reported by Continuums of Care to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Of that total, 704 were family households, 453 were veterans, 664 were unaccompanied young adults (aged 18-24), and 1,090 were individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.