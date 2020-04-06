Homemade mask better than no mask

The shortage of both N95 and regular face masks has left first responders, hospitals and nursing homes scrambling for solutions.
The Centers for Disease Control said in settings where face masks are not available, homemade masks can be used as a last resort. They said homemade masks are not considered PPE (personal protective equipment) due to lack of knowledge of their capability.
Michelle, Macie and Pat Hovis, along with some assistance from Sherri Sikes, have taken it upon themselves to craft some of these homemade masks for Madison County first responders, nursing homes and Madison Medical Center.
"We have more need than we can even think to make," Michelle Hovis said. "We really need more people that can sew and are willing to donate."
The group has already donated to Madison County Ambulance District, Madison County Sheriff's Department and Fredericktown Police Department, with plans to help out local nursing homes as well.
Hovis said she noticed the need and asked her mother-in-law Pat if this was something they could make.
"I can't sew a lick, but I can do all the cutting, pinning, ironing, folding and everything else," Hovis said. "My youngest daughter, Macie, is home from college so she went over and she helped us cut stuff, and Pat is a very good seamstress."
Hovis said she found an instructional video online and added to the design a little. As a nurse for 30 years, she said, she added a pipe fitter to the top to help the mask fit better.
"We always had to wear goggles and if you don't have a mask that conforms around the nose then your goggles would fog up," Hovis said. "If you put the pipe fitter in there it lets you bend the top of the mask and it makes it more secure."
Hovis said they use 100% tight woven cotton material, soft interfacing and bias tape to make the face masks.
"They are washable," Hovis said. "I know some people are making them with elastic. I used the ties because everybody's head is going to be different and it is kind of hard to know with elastic how big or small to make it."
Hovis said she used to use cloth masks at the beginning of her nursing career and felt like the tie provided a more secure fit. She said you can tie it around your neck and head and then allow it to fall when you don't need it.
"These are not a substitute for an N95 mask or an unlimited supply of the regular disposable masks," Hovis said. "That is not why we are making them. We are making them for the healthcare workers, cops, EMS and other public servants that have no masks."
Hovis said, in her opinion, some protection is better than none. She said they should be washed after every shift. When the mask is removed, it should be folded over itself to prevent contamination to other areas.
"We made ours with ties so they could be tied on at the beginning of a shift for a tight secure fit and if you needed to remove during your shift, you could slip the top tie off your head and it would hang around your upper chest," Hovis said. "Then when you were ready, you could grab the tie and slip it back over your head without having to touch the mask."
Hovis said this is not optimal but is better than nothing. She said she is no expert and does not claim to be but hopes some of her fellow friends and healthcare workers will have a little bit of added protection.
"I just really want to help our county first," Hovis said. "I'm going to try to do as many as I can before I have to work again."
Many other locals are sewing masks for emergency responders, healthcare workers, store workers, and daycare workers. There's a group on Facebook called St. Francois/Jefferson County Mask Drive which donated masks to St. Francois County Sheriff's Department. The group has more than 150 members.
