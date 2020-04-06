Homemade mask better than no mask

Hovis said she found an instructional video online and added to the design a little. As a nurse for 30 years, she said, she added a pipe fitter to the top to help the mask fit better.

"We always had to wear goggles and if you don't have a mask that conforms around the nose then your goggles would fog up," Hovis said. "If you put the pipe fitter in there it lets you bend the top of the mask and it makes it more secure."

Hovis said they use 100% tight woven cotton material, soft interfacing and bias tape to make the face masks.

"They are washable," Hovis said. "I know some people are making them with elastic. I used the ties because everybody's head is going to be different and it is kind of hard to know with elastic how big or small to make it."

Hovis said she used to use cloth masks at the beginning of her nursing career and felt like the tie provided a more secure fit. She said you can tie it around your neck and head and then allow it to fall when you don't need it.

"These are not a substitute for an N95 mask or an unlimited supply of the regular disposable masks," Hovis said. "That is not why we are making them. We are making them for the healthcare workers, cops, EMS and other public servants that have no masks."