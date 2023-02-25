Don’t miss the opportunity to honor the memory of or recognize a loved one by purchasing a special paver. The Park Hills Old No. 9 Garden Club is selling memorial bricks to be installed at Columbia Park. Anyone can purchase pavers and are not required to be residents of Park Hills.

Three pavers have already been ordered to honor three family members who were in the military. A local couple purchased a brick that will list their kids’ and grandchildren’s names. One brick has been purchased from someone who lives in South Carolina.

Another Park Hills resident ordered a brick in memory of his wife. They were the first couple to be married at Columbia Park’s Forest Haven Chapel.

Engraved memorial bricks must be ordered by March 6. They will be installed in front of and to the left side of the park’s chapel. Sizes and costs include $80 for 4x8, $110 for 8x8 and $150 for 12x12. All bricks will be installed before the May 12 dedication of the Federated Garden Club Blue Star Memorial plaque.

All text on the bricks will be centered unless otherwise noted. Inscriptions are asked to be written in capital letters for uniformity and legibility.

Pavers can honor loved ones, veterans, recognize family members or grandkids, or someone else.

The purchase of pavers helps Old No. 9 Garden Club members to maintain the gardens throughout Park Hills every season.

Garden Club President Cindy Simpson Nunn said the organization relies on fundraisers and donations to get all of their annual projects completed.

“Our community members’ assistance is really important to our garden club,” she said.

Garden Club Treasurer and former Park Hills Mayor John Clark said, “Your engraved brick is a lasting legacy to celebrate and honor a loved one.”

In addition to selling pavers, more members are needed for the Old No. 9 Garden Club.

“If anyone has any interest in gardening, we’d love to have you in our club,” said Nunn. “But you don’t have to know anything about plants or flowers. If you can dig a hole, pull weeds, water plants or spread mulch, we can always use your help.”

Anyone who would like to purchase pavers can do so online at https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/oldno9. They can also drop off monetary donations for the Old No. 9 Garden Club at the Park Hills Library or mail it to Old No. 9 Garden Club, c/o 104 Hovis Farm Road, Park Hills, MO 63601.

Email Nunn at csimpson51@att.net or Clark at jgclark1@sbcglobal.net with any questions.