Honoring a fallen officer

Family, friends, and hundreds of law enforcement officers came together this weekend to pay their respects to the Bonne Terre police officer killed in the line of duty on March 17.

Patrolman Lane Burns' funeral was held at noon on Saturday in the Mineral Area College Field House, where attendees heard remarks from some of the people who felt privileged to know the fallen officer as he grew up or in his professional career.

On May 30, 1991, Burns was born in Joplin to Joseph and Julie Burns. He was raised in Carthage, where he attended Carthage Family Worship Center with his family. Burns graduated from Carthage High School in 2009. After graduating from Mineral Area College's Law Enforcement Academy, Burns served as a police officer in the area for 10 years, five of which were for the Bonne Terre Police Department.

Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert spoke at the service, remembering Burns as a friend and brave officer who did not back down in facing a threat to his community.

"Lane was a true hero in every sense of the word," said Calvert. "No one knows how many lives he saved. He fought valiantly in the face of overwhelming and uncertain odds. Lane and his brothers stood together and faced the greatest challenge anyone can face. But they didn't quit.

"That was Lane," the chief explained. "Cpl. (Garrett) Worley didn't quit; Sgt. (Richard) Mackley didn't quit; Sgt. (Dustin) Cash with Desloge Police Department did not quit, nor did the dispatchers, the medics, the firemen.

"No one quit, and we will not quit," Calvert stated resolutely. "As hard as this is for everyone, especially Lane's family, there is no quitting. No one can question or take away his honor; He wears that inviolate."

Calvert said Burns would make himself available without hesitation any time he thought his town needed help.

"Lane was always the first to offer help," the chief recalled. "He often called when he knew his brothers and sisters needed him. Many times when he wasn't even on duty, he would text me, 'Hey Calvert, what's going on? You need me? I'll be right there.' And he was."

Calvert said that Burns had never refused an assignment, and in his tenure with the Bonne Terre Police Department, the officer only asked for one favor: to be off on Sundays because that was the only day he could be with his daughter.

"Lane will live on through his children, family, brothers, and sisters, in their hearts, laughter, and cries," Calvert said in closing. "He is with our other fallen brothers and sisters now, I know. And he will watch over us."

Bonne Terre Lt. Bill Stegall echoed Calvert's sentiments, calling Burns the department's top hero who he was thankful to know. Stegall read "A Police Officer's Prayer" and thanked his police family and Burns' family for their sacrifice to the community.

Pastors Danny Pyeatt and Robert Thurman, who knew Burns as he grew up in church, took the podium to share treasured memories and stories of the man's childhood. They each remembered Burns fondly and noted how he was raised in the House of the Lord by his loving parents.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers attended the service. Most were from St. Francois and surrounding counties, but several were from St. Louis, St. Charles and Cass counties. A handful came from the East Coast to participate. Several members of area fire departments and St. Francois County dispatchers also attended.

Gov. Mike Parson came to the MAC fieldhouse before the ceremony, at about 9 a.m., to pay his respects to Burns privately.

In a statement released on Saturday, the governor said he had ordered U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at all government buildings in St. Francois County on Sunday. Parson noted that three Missouri police officers had been killed in the last month as they selflessly chose to risk their own lives to protect others.

"The murder of Lane Burns reminds us of the tremendous debt we owe to the heroes of law enforcement, who take on violent criminals that threaten the safety of our communities," Parson's statement read. "We will forever remember Lane Burns for the valor he displayed as he confronted crime and protected others."

After the funeral service, people gathered outside for professional law enforcement honors.

The last radio call was played over a loudspeaker, where a dispatcher could be heard calling out Burns' call number, 306, for the final transmission. His fellow officers from departments near and far stood and saluted as a horse-drawn carriage brought his casket from the side of the field house to the foreground in front of the mourners outside.

Bagpipes played as Burns' casket draped with an American flag was loaded into the funeral coach.

On Sunday, a long funeral procession left C.Z. Boyer & Son's Funeral Home in Bonne Terre and began its journey to Burns' final resting place at Harvey Cemetery in his childhood hometown of Carthage.

Dozens of area residents lined Benham Street in Bonne Terre to show support, waving flags as the procession passed by and Burns left town for the last time.

On Friday afternoon, Cpl. Worley, who was shot and seriously injured responding to the same March 17 disturbance call at the Motel 6 in Bonne Terre, was welcomed home from the hospital. Several area first responder vehicles escorted him from the Jefferson County/St. Francois County line to Farmington, where he lives. He attended Burns' funeral.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.