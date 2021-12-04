Honoring Georgia's memory with a hospital toy drive

The agony of Dec. 16, 2015, is unforgettable for Aaron and Ashley White.

It was six years ago when their beautiful baby daughter Georgia Erin stopped breathing while taking a nap at her daycare. She was airlifted to St. Louis Children’s Hospital and treated in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

The couple was joined at the hospital by numerous relatives and friends. They desperately prayed for a miracle. They thought of their laid-back, chunky, bottle-loving baby. She always had a smile and loved time with her sister.

But it wasn’t meant to be.

Two days later, little Georgia died at the age of 3 months and 24 days.

Aaron, Ashley and their 2-year-old daughter, Caroline, were devastated.

Ashley’s sister Terrah channeled her grief by asking family and friends to donate new toys instead of sending flowers to the funeral in honor of her niece. The toys were for kids who were spending Christmas at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

The number of toys collected was overwhelming, so the family decided to continue this toy drive in honor of Georgia.

The 2020 toy drive was more successful than the previous year, with 350 toys and $250 worth of gift cards collected. New items were donated for kids of all ages, from infants to teenagers.

Although Ashley said she wished she could see the kids’ faces when they receive the toys for Christmas, she is happy to know the donations bring joy to kids who are going through a difficult time.

Daughters Magnolia, 5, and Caroline, 8, enjoy helping with their family’s annual project. This also helps Aaron and Ashley to continue to process their grief of losing their daughter.

“We will continue to try to live life to the fullest for Caroline and Magnolia and honor Georgia’s memory,” said Ashley.

She said her family has relied heavily on their faith to get them through the holidays and keep her memory alive.

"This time of year is so incredibly difficult, especially knowing she should be here celebrating with us,” said Ashley. “However, we know it is because of her that we are able to bring smiles to other families going through similar ordeals.”

Donations

The deadline to donate new toys and gift cards is Dec. 10.

Items can be dropped off at Lincoln Intermediate School, 708 S. Fleming Street, Farmington.

Wish list items for infants and toddlers are light-up toys, teethers, rattles, crib mobiles, etc.

Preschool toys are needed such as action figures, dinosaurs, doctor play kits, dolls, Disney figurines and trains.

School-aged kids’ suggested items are action figures, dolls, LEGOS, Nerf toys, Playdoh, slime, My Little Pony, etc.

Items for teens include blankets, earbuds or headphones, gift cards, pajama pants, sports team T-shirts, hats, cosmetics, etc.

Washable markers and colored pencils, along with canvases, sketchpads, drawing paper and coloring books are encouraged for all ages.

The hospital does not accept any religious or handmade items, balloons, violent toys or video games, or any used items such as books, stuffed animals, toys, games, puzzles, etc.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

