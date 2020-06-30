Honoring the Krause family

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the Farmington School Board special year-end session Friday, Athletics/Activities Director John Bacon addressed the board, recognizing a local family with a longtime influence in a part of the district’s sports program.

“We are here today because the Krause family name has been synonymous with wrestling, and they have been the driving force behind the success of the Farmington wrestling program, for over 35 years,” he said. “I recently was talking to the former head wrestling coach of the Mizzou Tigers from the early '80s, and after introducing myself, his first question was, 'Hey, is the Krause family still around Farmington, and are they still involved in wrestling?'

"He went on to tell me about what an impact the Krause family has had on wrestling in Farmington and the state. I fully agreed with every good thing he had to say. Further evidence of this impact is that the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, Missouri Chapter, honored the Krause family as recipients of the 2017 Family Circle Award for their contributions to the wrestling community.

"Most telling, however, is what happens any time you attend a wrestling event and one of the Krauses — usually all of them — are there. Time after time, former athletes approach these men to reconnect with one of the important influences in their lives.