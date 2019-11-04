Hundreds of people lined the streets of Farmington Saturday morning to pay respect to the men and women who have served the country in the armed forces.
The theme of the Fourth Annual Regional Veterans Parade was, “may we never forget and forever honor our veterans.”
There were 58 registered to participate in the event this year and at 11.a.m., a long line of floats, decorated vehicles, tractors, and horses began making their way into downtown Farmington.
From the Centene Center start position on Black Knight Drive, parade participants came down Columbia Street until reaching Route H where they turned left onto Liberty and ended at A Street.
Leading the charge downtown in a horse-drawn carriage were the parade marshals including veterans of World War II and the Korean War. Among the marshals was Darby Downey, a 101-year-old Army veteran of World War II.
Symbols of freedom were in no short supply as American flags were given out to people lining the streets anticipating the parade’s start.
The Farmington Fire Department had a large American flag flying from one of their ladder trucks and members of the Farmington Elks Lodge marched through the route carrying their giant flag.
Once the giant flag reached the county courthouse, the parade halted for the singing of the National Anthem by Chelley Odle.
Playing Bluegrass music in front of the courthouse was a band made up of veterans known as Clifty Creek. All members of the band have served in the armed forces. They traveled from different areas of the state to perform at this special event.
The parade is held on the first Saturday in November each year and sponsored by Kindred at Home and Kindred Hospice.
Organizer Ginger Pizarro, community care liaison for Kindred at Home, said that what she finds amazing about this area is the rich history embodied in the many local veterans and their fascinating lives.
“I've been in awe so many times,” said Pizarro. “These people live right here among us - so many in such a small community - and you get to know their stories...”
Veterans, organizations, and community groups are able to join in the parade free each year and all others wishing to show support in the march through town pay a $10 entry fee. The entry fees are charged in order to raise money for the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Fund. Last year, the parade raised $560 for the DAV Fund. The regional fund serves seven counties.
The DAV fund is a donation-driven, grant-based fund that helps disabled veterans and their family, or active military when they need help with rent, electric, food, ramps, wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, etc. Assistance is available for transportation to the VA hospital. The veteran must have been honorably discharged or active military.
The amount of money raised in this year's parade will be announced when a check is presented to DAV by the organizers from Kindred, following a special ceremony that will be held at the St. Francois County Courthouse at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day Nov. 11. The special ceremony is held each year by area veterans organizations.
Pizarro said that those who participated in the parade were judged and first, second and third place winners will be announced at the check presentation as well.
Just some of the groups marching in the parade included the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America, local ROTC members, area VFW, AMVETS, and American Legion groups and auxiliaries, Mineral Area College veterans, as well as the college's practical nursing students. Others included the St. Francois County Board for the Developmentally Disabled, Camp Hope, and Gen. Fletcher Camp 47 Sons of Veterans,
The organizers try to represent each era of the country’s military history in the parade.
“Anna Kleiner portrays a World War I nurse,” Pizarro explained. “We had the Sons of the Union Army of the Civil War...”
Pizarro said that this year the only representation they didn't have was for the Revolutionary War.
Many local businesses also turned up to show support, paying the entry fee to be in the parade, in addition to making other donations.
This year’s parade had an average turnout, according to Pizarro. She said that she'd love to see it grow even bigger and organizers already have big plans for the event's upcoming fifth year.
