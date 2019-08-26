Dozens of basketball players have been taking to the courts at Farmington Community Civic Center since July 27, a sort of sports sequel to the annual springtime Challenger Baseball League which brings together people with disabilities for a bit of exercise, team-play, fun and friend-making.
The idea, said Farmington Recreation Program Coordinator Dustin Unger, came from City Administrator Greg Beavers, who suggested the basketball opportunity for the Challenger Baseball crowd.
“This is the first specific program we’ve been able to develop for them,” Unger said. “Anyone who wants to, can come and watch.”
Unger said no player will be excluded, either.
“We keep it open to anyone who’d like to participate,” he said. “Most players are in their teens and 20s, but we gladly accept whoever. The younger ones, the older ones will step off to the side and play with them. It all works out well.”
Observers in the bleachers might notice the “thrill of victory” runs rampant among the players, while the “agony of defeat” takes a distant, muted backseat.
“My team’s losing real bad … but it’s OK,” said one of the players on Saturday, during the league’s next-to-last game of the season. “I don’t really care. I’m enjoying myself anyway. It gives me something to do and lets me interact with other people.”
Another player rolled a wheelchaired teammate up and down the floor during play. Opposing team members cheered each other on when they dropped the balls in the baskets, shouting “I believe in you!” as encouragement.
During breaks between the brief games, players visited with their families in the bleachers, stayed hydrated, practiced their shooting and dribbling, or just horsed around with each other.
Amy McNail has been driving her 24-year-old son, Mikie Redding, to the games from Bonne Terre. Before Mikie experienced a traumatic brain injury in 2004, he was playing two select sports, baseball and soccer, she said. Challenger Basketball, Baseball, and Special Olympics give him an outlet for his passion.
“He loves sports,” McNail said while Mikie ran up and down the court during the last three minutes of his game. “He goes to the North County and Farmington games and cheers for them, and they tell them they love having him in the stands because they can hear his voice.”
As Mikie stepped off the court, he was asked if he was enjoying the game.
“I love it,” he said. “It gives me something to do and gets me out of the house. I love interacting with all my friends. I know most of them.”
Is he fast? “I like to think so, but other people can think otherwise,” he mused, as his mom grinned.
Joe Hoffmeister started Challenger Baseball, the basketball league’s template, locally in 2008 with his son, Spencer, in mind. Spencer, now 21, has a cognitive disability and a couple of health challenges, his dad said, but that doesn’t get in the way for him or any of the other players once they hit the fields or the courts.
“They’ll help each other make shots, and they’ll make sure everyone has a chance,” Hoffmeister said of the players. “It’s not about points and winning. It’s about giving them a chance to play a sport, just like anyone else.”
Bailey Williams, a friend of Spencer, insisted on getting a picture together. He said he found his specialty on the court: “I like the baskets, and I like to pass to teammates. That’s what I do,” he said definitively.
Marcus O’Neal of Farmington worked up a hard sweat shooting quite a few successful baskets, and said he liked seeing his friends every week.
“We only got one more game,” he said. “It’s fun to see everybody, and everybody gets to play. That’s important.”
Jerry Snyder, who Marcus fist-bumped several times on the court, said he appreciated the league because it “helps us grow and get strong, and better ourselves.” Both men play Challenger Baseball and compete in Special Olympics.
Hoffmeister said he’s thrilled the players get an additional chance to play each other in a team sport.
“The baseball program is great, but it’s only eight weeks long,” he said. “This gives them another four weeks to get out, get some exercise and have fun with each other. I’m just tickled to death with the result. We’ll definitely be doing this again next year. I can’t thank Greg Beavers and everyone at the civic center enough.”
Unger said he’s also been pleased with the success of Challenger Basketball.
“I’ve really enjoyed it tremendously, I haven’t had too much interaction with people with disabilities in my past, but it’s really opened my eyes,” he said. “They really enjoy basketball and other sports, they’re like me and you and everyone else. It’s great to watch them have such a great time.”
