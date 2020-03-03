Hoops with Our Heroes returns to Madison County Saturday

The annual Hoops with Our Heroes event brings heroes of all forms back to the basketball court on Saturday.

Spectators are invited to come out, root for their favorite team and raise money for the children of the community at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Gym in Fredericktown with doors opening at 4 p.m. and the games beginning at 5 p.m. The cost is $5 for adults, $3 for students and children not in school are free.

Chili, sloppy joes, hot dogs, soda and more will be available for purchase with every penny going to help fund Shop with a Hero in Madison County.

"This event is a lot of fun for everyone," Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis said. "Some of the competitors take the game very seriously and really want to take that trophy and bragging rights home with them."

Event organizer Charlet Pense said competitors practice for months and brag all year long.

"Really, they just love being able to help raise money for the kids," Pense said. "Every penny raised goes towards Heroes on Holiday Patrol which provides Christmas shopping sprees for the children of Madison County who are in need."