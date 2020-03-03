Hoops with Our Heroes returns to Madison County Saturday

The annual Hoops with Our Heroes event brings heroes of all forms back to the basketball court on Saturday.
Spectators are invited to come out, root for their favorite team and raise money for the children of the community at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Gym in Fredericktown with doors opening at 4 p.m. and the games beginning at 5 p.m. The cost is $5 for adults, $3 for students and children not in school are free.
Chili, sloppy joes, hot dogs, soda and more will be available for purchase with every penny going to help fund Shop with a Hero in Madison County.
"This event is a lot of fun for everyone," Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis said. "Some of the competitors take the game very seriously and really want to take that trophy and bragging rights home with them."
Event organizer Charlet Pense said competitors practice for months and brag all year long.
You have free articles remaining.
"Really, they just love being able to help raise money for the kids," Pense said. "Every penny raised goes towards Heroes on Holiday Patrol which provides Christmas shopping sprees for the children of Madison County who are in need."
Hovis said for many of the children, this is all they will get for Christmas, and it means a lot to be able to help provide that for them.
"Heroes on Holiday Patrol is my favorite day of the year," Hovis said. "Seeing the smiles on the kids faces and knowing they will have a great Christmas makes everything we do all year to raise money worth it."
Hovis said Hoops with Our Heroes is just one of many events they hold throughout the year but it brings out the competitive side of the community.
"Everyone loves a little competition and a chance to play basketball with your friends," Hovis said. "Regardless of who wins, we always have a great time and it is a lot of fun watching all of us play."
Last year's champions, Marquand-Zion School District, will be returning to defend their title.
Fredericktown Fire and Police Community Coalition will also have their annual gun raffle tickets available for purchase, drawings will begin in May.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com