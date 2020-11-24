Hope 4 Autism encourages giving

Hope 4 Autism in Farmington is promoting Giving Tuesday, a worldwide event that is planned on Dec. 1.
Executive Director Luann Honerkamp explained that it’s a time when all the world gets together.
“After you have Black Friday, then you have Cyber Monday, Tuesday becomes the day of philanthropy, a day of giving back,” she said. “We’ve done it for the last three years. We’re putting together some short video clips, there’s some social media things we will be putting out, sharing emails and letters.
“Even if you don’t want to give to Hope 4 Autism, you can definitely give to other organizations that are non-profit. It’s definitely a day to give back instead of just thinking about yourself.”
Honerkamp says that the goal is to connect to the end-of-year giving.
“I don’t know what the statistics are, but they’re really high. Giving percentage is astronomical the last month of the year, because people want the tax write-offs, so this is like the kickoff for end-of-year giving. It doesn’t even have to be just money, it can be donating your time, your resources, any donation of any kind that you have.”
Hope 4 Autism’s main focus will for promotion will be on their Facebook pages.
Honerkamp said that if people want to donate time or resources, they have an application process for volunteers just to make sure that the interns stay safe, and they are a good fit for the volunteer work.
“Sometimes what volunteers think what they want to do, might not be a good fit for them. We are always in need of volunteers, there’s lots of stuff to do every day.”
Honerkamp said that Facebook is matching up to $8 million in donations if it is done through a nonprofit organization page.
From their press release, Giving Tuesday says it is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.
Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eight years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.
Giving Tuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 21 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved.
Hope 4 Autism is a 501©3 organization founded in 2016. Their priority is investing in the lives of young people with autism preparing them for employment and ultimately independence. Their mission is to empower individuals with autism through vocational and social opportunities. For more information, call 573-664-1711 or visit www.hope4autism.org.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
