Hope 4 Autism encourages giving

Hope 4 Autism in Farmington is promoting Giving Tuesday, a worldwide event that is planned on Dec. 1.

Executive Director Luann Honerkamp explained that it’s a time when all the world gets together.

“After you have Black Friday, then you have Cyber Monday, Tuesday becomes the day of philanthropy, a day of giving back,” she said. “We’ve done it for the last three years. We’re putting together some short video clips, there’s some social media things we will be putting out, sharing emails and letters.

“Even if you don’t want to give to Hope 4 Autism, you can definitely give to other organizations that are non-profit. It’s definitely a day to give back instead of just thinking about yourself.”

Honerkamp says that the goal is to connect to the end-of-year giving.

“I don’t know what the statistics are, but they’re really high. Giving percentage is astronomical the last month of the year, because people want the tax write-offs, so this is like the kickoff for end-of-year giving. It doesn’t even have to be just money, it can be donating your time, your resources, any donation of any kind that you have.”

Hope 4 Autism’s main focus will for promotion will be on their Facebook pages.