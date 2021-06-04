'Hope 4 Autism' founders named parade marshals

Serving as parade marshal for this year's SERVPRO Country Days Parade will be Hope 4 Autism cofounders Jessica Harmon and Luann Honerkamp.

Begun in 2012, the Farmington-based organization raises awareness and funds — and offers training and other assistance — for people who are on the autism spectrum.

Over the last few years, the program has expanded into overlapping entities: Visions of Hope, Dress 2 Impress, The Cleaning Crew, Toys 4 Hope and Autos 4 Autism.

Visions of Hope helps teens and young adults with autism prepare for the world of work. The intern program runs for 120 hours. Interns learn basic life skills such as going to the Post Office and bank. One day a week, they learn in class how to fill out applications and build a resume, along with having mock interviews.

Interns work at the Dress 2 Impress shop, a resale clothing shop in downtown Farmington, to learn social and retail skills. Clothes are donated by the community and sold to fund the program.

The Cleaning Crew is an employment program where graduated interns work after hours cleaning local business and commercial buildings. The work is tailored to those who are capable of working, but have difficulty with interacting with other people.