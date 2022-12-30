Hope for Coach Hart

For one Parkland family, it’s been a tough holiday season — stretching all the way back to before Halloween. But Ed and Dena Hart, their family and friends continue to pray for Ed, sending him electronic messages of encouragement and hope as he starts his third month at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, dealing with a myriad of heart challenges.

Many who are familiar with Mineral Area Girls Fast-Pitch Softball will know Ed, 55, who started the league about 18 years ago. He’s a softball coach at North County High School, a husband, a father, a friend, and so much more. He and his wife Dena, 50, own Hart of the Wash Cleaning Supplies in Park Hills and the Liberty Street Cages in Farmington. Dena is on the Central R-3 School Board, which is her and Ed’s alma mater.

Their son, Sam, 20, and daughter Madelynne, 24, also graduated from Central. Ed was the president of the Central Athletic Booster Club for 14 years. Ed and Dena’s daughter, Madelynne, works for the North County School District where she and her dad coach softball together. Their son Sam, is employed by Brockmiller Construction as an Ironworker in Local 396. Sam’s fiancé, Kaelin Hedgcorth is currently studying to become a chiropractor.

Dena said Ed was first diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy in 2007. According to the Mayo Clinic website, dilated cardiomyopathy causes the chambers of the heart to grow larger, and it can lead to heart failure if it’s untreated. Dena said Ed had a defibrillator pacemaker placed in 2011 and has continued to see a cardiologist. In 2019, he was referred to the heart failure team at Barnes, which specializes in severe heart therapies such as heart transplants.

On Oct. 21, Ed was rushed to the Barnes emergency room, as the symptoms of heart failure he was experiencing progressively got worse, and “we have been here ever since,” Dena said.

Dena said she’s learned very quickly that it’s important for patients to have an advocate while in the hospital.

“I feel for people who have no one to advocate for them through the hospital system,” Dena said, adding they’ve been blessed with the help and guidance from friends and family members who work in the healthcare field.

After further medical testing, doctors decided that Ed would have to be screened for a heart transplant.

“With organ donation, there’s a huge checklist they must go through. This is because they're not going to give just anybody a heart. All other health issues must be evaluated prior to being officially listed,” she said. “Barnes offers transplants for lungs, heart, kidneys, liver, and pancreas.”

On Nov. 7, after all testing was completed, Ed was officially listed as a heart transplant candidate.

“One of the lowest parts of all of this, I'll never forget, was when they told him he would not be able to leave the hospital unless he had a new heart. That was a hard pill to swallow,” Dena said.

One month into their stay at Barnes – Dena said she pretty much sleeps and works from the waiting room at the hospital – Dena updated their Facebook page, “Heal Coach Hart”:

“Yesterday was a tough day. This has been a roller coaster of emotions to say the least. There are several doctors on Ed’s team. Everyone has opinions. Sometimes they don’t agree, and it’s scary.

“He is currently stable.

“We have been at Barnes 31 days. I am sitting in my car in the parking garage with the heated seats on for a change of scenery. The amount of support we have received is absolutely unbelievable. I apologize for not posting more but heart failure sucks and some days it does not produce Facebook worthy pics. Please know that I do see all of the calls, messages or txt but sometimes I just don’t have it in me to respond.”

Unfortunately, Ed’s health took a turn for the worse and surgeons were skeptical he would survive until the right heart could be found. On Nov. 28, Ed survived a 13-hour surgery to install a left ventricle assist device (LVAD).

“The LVAD will keep Ed’s heart going until he can get back on the (transplant) list. This will give him an opportunity to optimize his physical health to better prepare his body for a heart transplant," Dena said.

Two months in, on Dec. 22, Dena posted an update on the Heal Coach Hart page on Facebook:

“Day #61: …We have had some VERY SCARY TIMES over the last few days. Absolutely gut wrenching. But as our journey so far has taught us, there is only one true physician. By the grace of God, Ed is doing better. He is now making progress. Please continue to pray.”

Having spent Thanksgiving there, too, Ed, Dena and the kids spent Christmas at the hospital.

“Your mental health has to be very strong to be as sick as Ed is. We have made it a priority to make sure that his spirits remain positive." Dena said. “It’s all about keeping the mental status in check, believing that everything is going to get better, and we’re going to have a great Christmas next year.”

Entering 2023, the Hart family and their friends are looking optimistically to a year of better health – and sleeps at home — for Ed.

“It takes a village. We are so blessed and lucky to be able to sustain everything while we're going through all of this,” Dena said. “People have been very supportive of us, our kids, and our businesses during this difficult time. We have the best family who have been so generous and are always willing to lend a helping hand.

“You know, it's just an odd feeling to be on the receiving end. Ed and I have always tried to help as many people as we could and have instilled the same values in our kids. Nothing prepares you for being on the receiving end. We’re just so grateful.”

Her sister, Krista Kelly, who Dena said has been a huge help in this process, said there has been an account set up with First State Community Bank. People can give at any branch of FSCB to the Heal Coach Hart account. They can also donate to the Venmo account, which is @healcoachhart.

But what the family is mainly asking for are encouraging messages and lots of prayers for continued healing and strength. Anyone who would like to send Ed and Dena messages can do so through the Facebook page, “Heal Coach Hart” where they post updates on Ed’s health. You can also send your well wishes through the hospital’s e-greeting opportunity, https://www.barnesjewish.org/e-greeting

Dena said she would like to thank everyone for their continued love, prayers, and support that they continue to receive, and the many visitors they’ve had when they’ve been able to have visitors — like Ed’s mom who visits every chance she can, and Ed’s brother who traveled from Indiana. She said she's also grateful to Craig Bodenschatz for his spiritual leadership and to Allison and Jay White for being so great to the Harts' dog, Liberty.

“We've gotten top-notch care from our nurses at Barnes, also special thanks to Dr. Pawale, who is Ed's surgeon, and his entire staff,” Dena said. “Our end goal is simple: Heal Coach Hart. But until he is completely ‘healed’ we will continue to fight, pray, celebrate the small victories, and never take another moment that we have together for granted.”