“Hope” was shining brightly on a hot Thursday night in Bonne Terre, as historian Bill Worley gave a humorous and patriotic presentation of comedian Bob Hope’s life in the first of Big River Chautauqua’s three-night series of American-legend portrayals.
This year’s Chautauqua theme is “Thanks for the Memories,” honoring 25 years since Joe Layden and Sherry Greminger spearheaded the effort to bring the century-old tradition of Chautauqua to the area in 1995.
Having just had a light supper of barbecue by Samaritan Lodge, desserts by St. Joseph Catholic Church and drinks by Lively Stone Tabernacle Youth Group, the growing crowd settled into their seats under the big tent behind Bonne Terre City Hall. In addition to the pre-show entertainment, the crowd got to hear Mike Schoelhamer, a representative from 8th District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith’s office in De Soto, read what Smith entered into the U.S. Congressional Record that day regarding the series’ 25 years.
The evening format is much the same Saturday night featuring Karen Vuranch as Julia Child: barbecue dinner on sale at 5:30 p.m., music by guitarist Darren Thomas and the Chautauqua Singers at 6 p.m., and portrayals beginning at 7:30. Afterward, the audience can ask questions of the performer, both in character and as a scholar. Admission is free.
On Thursday night, Worley, who teaches history at Metropolitan Community College at Blue River and has performed before at Big River Chautauqua, donned three different hats during his overview of the legendary comedian’s life — a straw hat to indicate his start in vaudeville and radio, a fez to indicate his career in “Road” movies, and a military cap to honor Hope’s dedication to entertaining troops at war.
Worley, portraying a straw-hatted Hope, explained that he was born Leslie Townes Hope in 1903 in Eltham, England, and immigrated to the U.S. when he was 4 years old. Growing up in Ohio, the fifth of seven sons, he wasn’t much interested in school and began finding more interesting ways of making his way in the world — including a brief-but-successful stint as boxer “Packy East.” At 19, he had cultivated a song and dance act for the local vaudeville houses to take on the road, but his 15-year-old girlfriend’s mother wouldn’t sign off on the idea. Decades later, that same girlfriend, Mildred Lindquist, was found in an Ohio suburb to surprise Hope with an appearance on the popular ‘50s show, “This is Your Life.”
“Here I was on the show, a 75-year-old guy, and here she came, out of the mists of time,” he said. “She came on and said she never forgave her mother for forbidding us to take our act to the next level, but then again, if she had come with me, she might never have forgiven me.”
Vaudeville eventually led to Broadway. The climb was hard, but he began to emcee for charity shows on America’s vaudeville circuit, landing at the Palace Theatre in New York City. He caught a break on a Broadway show called “Roberta,” which led to a screen test in Hollywood “where the fellas at Paramount decided to take a chance on me.”
Now in California with a toe in the movie industry, he was also dabbling in radio with the Woodbury Soap Radio Hour, but his first broadcast had him reeling.
“The first night I was scheduled to do a show, it was very peculiar. I was going to do my monologue in California, but the rest of the performers were back in New York, it was going to be one of those weird, electronically-engineered things that we didn’t do much of in the 1930s,” he said. “It was all set up, and then they told me I’d be performing in an empty studio.
“I told them, ‘I can’t do that. I gotta have an audience, I gotta have a crowd I can play to, feed off of.’ I asked who was recording their show in the studio next door. Well, it was (ventriloquist) Edgar Bergen, and I had worked with him in my vaudeville days. So I went next door and said, ‘Edgar, can I have your audience?’ And he said, ‘Sure, when I’m done with ’em.’”
Upon the ending of Bergen’s performance, his audience was ushered around the corner and into Hope’s studio, where some of the audience members were a bit perturbed to find themselves a captive audience for an unknown radio host. Eventually, Hope charmed the crowd, and his radio career took off only slightly ahead of his movie career.
His movie career began in earnest with “The Big Broadcast of 1938,” which featured a duet with Shirley Ross that would become his signature song for the rest of his life, “Thanks for the Memory.” Also in the picture was Dorothy Lamour, who would be featured heavily in most of his “Road” pictures with fellow crooner Bing Crosby.
With that, Chautauqua’s Hope removed his straw hat, and donned a fez….
Hope earlier said he remembered the “Road to Morocco,” when Crosby successfully engineered Hope into a position where a camel would spit directly in his eye. It was only one of the many shenanigans that happened onset during years of “Road” filming.
“As it turned out, we did have a script for every ‘Road’ movie ever made,” Hope said, “but we deviated and improvised so much that at one point, Dorothy Lamour finally threw up her hands and said, ‘Show me where my lines are, because I don’t have any idea where we are.’”
About 30 years later, Hope tried talking Crosby into doing just one more “Road” movie, possibly titling it “The Road to the Fountain of Youth.” It was never to be, however. In 1977, Crosby died, ending the professional and personal friendship they’d enjoyed for 40 years.
But vaudeville, radio and movies weren’t Hope’s only passions. Under the lights of Chautauqua, he traded his fez for a military cap and picked up a golf club, alluding to Hope’s life chapter of entertaining American troops abroad, from World War II to Vietnam.
“These folks are hungry for something from home,” Hope said. “Even at American military bases, they’re away from home and they want to see something familiar. And I always made sure we had a very attractive young woman, such as Frances Langford. She had a great set of pipes, and an even bigger heart, which would sometimes be her undoing. When we visited hospitals, she just couldn’t visit the burn units. ‘I see my brother in them,’ she said, and it was more than she could handle.”
Hope’s wartime Christmas shows, when he and wife Dolores would visit the troops overseas, were big hits when broadcast back home in the States. His 1970 Vietnam “Salute to the Troops” is still one of TV’s 15 highest-rated shows, with millions in the U.S. tuning in for the entertainment, and to possibly catch a glimpse of a loved one serving American duty in harm’s way.
“I was never officially in any armed service, but I have been declared by no less than the Congress of the United States and the Joint Chiefs of Staff to be an honorary veteran of all the armed services,” Hope said. “So earlier, when the Chautauqua Singers were performing the songs of all the branches of the armed services? And everyone was asked to stand if they had served in each song’s branch? I could have legitimately stood for every single song!”
The audience laughed and applauded.
“The fact is, it’s been a wonderful life. I’ve been very fortunate, and I have loved every opportunity I’ve ever been given,” he said, and sang, “thanks for the memory…”
Editor's Note: Due to our print deadline, coverage of the Chautauqua performances Friday and Saturday nights will be published on Monday.
