Saddle up, horse lovers. A fundraising horse show is being held Saturday in Bonne Terre to benefit a woman's ongoing cancer treatment.

Organized for Lori Dickerson and her family by her friend, Jade Fritts, the horse show— which includes barrel racing competitions, games and a silent auction — will begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, with horse-riding entrants being accepted until noon. It all takes place at Midwest Horse Company, 1265 Old Cadet Rd. in Bonne Terre. Non-riders can enjoy the show and benefit the family with a $10 gate fee, although kids 12 and younger get in for free.

Fritts and Dickerson’s paths crossed at a horse event, and Fritts said she was immediately struck by how bubbly and kind Dickerson is. It was there that she learned Dickerson is fighting pancreatic cancer. Fritts said she knew then, the Lord wanted her to do something to help in some way.

“She said that God saved her once and it spoke out to me because she was just working so hard to get everyone their food, registering people, and meeting people’s needs for the show,” said Fritts. “And she never skipped a beat even though she has an illness. She never skipped a beat.”

Lisa Brotherton-Barnes, the director of Shared Blessings Transitional Homeless Shelter, said she knows Dickerson from her work at the shelter. Brotherton-Barnes said, while Dickerson is now on hospice services, she continues to be an "irrepressible ray of sunshine" and insists on continuing to volunteer her time with Shared Blessings as much as possible.

The theme for Saturday's show is Western. Fritts said Western riding is for fun, and people can go at their own speed. Western attire is also appreciated, but there will be shirts available the day of the event for $25 that will also go to benefit the family.

Fritts said more than 20 riders have registered, but she expects to see more riders register on the day of the show.

Interested riders will need to call or text Fritts at 618-612-6002 to enter the show with the number of horses and classes they would like to enter. All riders must be checked in by noon, and all riders must pay cash. There is a $10 late fee if a rider does not call in. The cost is $10 per class, and if there are two or more horses, it will be $80 per horse for every class.

Classes are divided by age, with the pee-wee class consisting of those 11 years old and younger, youth class for 17 years old and younger, and open class for those 18 and older.

There are numerous events throughout the day, including barrels, poles, through-the-barrel, egg and spoon, pick-up barrel, baseball, plug race, goat-tying, bareback barrels, flag race, ribbon race, on-the-ground races, cowboy races, a foot race, and a dog race. There is a 60% payback for the riders, and the show will not start before 12:30 p.m.

Non-riders will have a $10 gate fee, and children 12 and younger get in for free. Concessions will be available at the arena, but alcohol is prohibited. A silent auction will also be available to take bids throughout the day.

All money raised from the silent auctions, raffles, t-shirts, and food will go to benefiting the Dickerson family.

For those who want to check out the venue beforehand and see an Easter-themed movie, on Friday evening, David, Lori’s husband, will host a movie night featuring "The Passion of Christ" starting at 6 p.m. at the Midwest Horse Company.