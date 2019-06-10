{{featured_button_text}}

Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital is offering a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program beginning in July.

The CNA program consists of classroom training (minimum 75 hours) covering bathing, dressing, grooming, feeding, infection control, patient ambulation and repositioning, bedmaking, vital signs, and other aspects of basic patient care.

Included in the training is certification in Basic Life Support. Following successful completion of this part, the student shall undertake direct patient care (minimum 100 hours) in an acute care setting under the direction and supervision of the instructor. Upon successful completion of the 175 hours (minimum) training, they may sit for the certification examination administered by a certified examiner.

“Hospital CNAs have the extraordinary opportunity to make a positive impact in the lives of their patients,” said Courtland Hampton, MSN, RN and CNA course instructor. “By aiding the nursing staff in nearly every aspect of patient care, CNAs play a significant role in a patient's day-to-day experience within a healthcare facility.”

Anyone interested in the program must attend an orientation on June 14 at 3 p.m. in the SGCMH education conference room on the lower level. Registration for the orientation is available online at www.stegenevievehospital.org under event registration. For more information contact Hampton at 573-883-4457 or champton@sgcmh.org. Or visit www.stegenevievehospital.org.

Hampton said cost for the program is $300 and includes course textbook. To be eligible, participants must be at least 18 years of age and employable, or sixteen years of age as outlined in the Department of Health and Senior Services Nursing Assistant Training Program enrollment qualifications.

“A career in healthcare is rewarding and you will definitely make a difference caring for those in need,” said Hampton. "Healthcare is also one of the few industries that offer consistent demand, stability, and generous salaries. In today’s fast-paced world, it is difficult to find the time to fit school into your life. A perfect way to eliminate some of these barriers is to start your career as a CNA. CNAs are an integral part of the healthcare team working alongside doctors and nurses, providing direct patient care.”

