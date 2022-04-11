Hospital staff 'went above and beyond'

After 37 days at Madison Medical Center (MMC) in Fredericktown, 67-year-old Kathie Ganime was finally able to go home with her family.

Ganime's story began with a severe case of pneumonia and the need for an intensive care unit at a larger hospital on Jan. 12. When she arrived at the MMC emergency room, staff called 19 hospitals, but due to a surge in COVID-19 patients there was not a bed to be found in the surrounding four states.

"She was not a COVID patient, but COVID made it impossible to find an available bed at the that time," MMC Marketing Manager Beth Simmons said. "Our entire staff went above and beyond doing whatever they found necessary to save her life and give her the best possible outcome."

MMC Acute Care Director of Nursing Melissa Helm said uncertain and new situations often produce new, innovative ideas and strengths they may not have known were present in them.

"The nursing staff, clinicians, and ancillary departments were all transitioned into unknown territory with this patient scenario, but pulled from within to deliver the most exceptional, evidence-based care possible with the resources available," Helm said. "The passion, persistence, skill set and faith required to make this situation successful was fundamental in each and every person involved in the care of the patient."

Helm said when faced with adversity, these individuals mustered their best attitudes and actions and made good things happen.

"Our facility does not have an intensive care unit," Helm said. "The staff forged together to ensure that this patient received the care needed to sustain life and improve outcomes.

"I could not be more proud of my staff and partners as I know, this is the care they deliver each and every day to all of our patients."

MMC CEO Lisa Tidwell said she admired the performance of the hospital employees.

"The team at Madison Medical Center really pulled together, in essence turning our emergency room into an extended ICU critical care unit for over a week," Twidwell said. "It is always amazing to watch the staff adapt however is needed to offer our patients the best possible care, even when it is out of their routine medical comfort zone."

Helm said, being in a rural environment with fewer resources than those found in bigger facilities does not necessarily mean the care and devotion are less.

"In our small community facility, it means closer relationships with patients, a drive to make a difference, and quality care above the norm," Helm said.

Simmons said during the 37 days, the staff at MMC became particularly fond of Ganime.

"Our entire staff fell in love with this sweet lady and many of the team members who were part of her care for so many days gathered to wish her well when she was able to leave," Simmons said. "There were a few tears all around, but they were happy tears for all they had been through together."

Ganime said she could not have been treated any better.

"Thank you for saving my life," Ganime said. "Everyone has just been so great and nice. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

