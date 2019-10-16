{{featured_button_text}}
50-hours of prayer set for Bonne Terre

Gary and Jane Stabenow, pastors of Mercy and Truth Fellowship Church in Bonneville Plaza, are coordinating a 50-hour-long prayer event beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday night and ending at 10 p.m. on Saturday under a big tent in the plaza. Anyone who would like to fill a two-hour time slot for prayer can contact them at 314-640-1039 or at mercyandtruth.net

 Submitted photo

Bonneville Plaza in Bonne Terre will see what is hoped to be a 50-hour marathon of unceasing prayer, Thursday to Saturday, under a big tent that will be only one of three in Missouri, and one of 409 in the nation to take part in a national prayer vigil.

The national movement, “Awaken the Dawn: Tent America,” has seen two, three-day prayer vigils in the past: the first, in Washington D.C. in 2017, and the second in state capitals all over the U.S. in 2018. The local effort is being organized by Pastors Gary and Jane Stabenow, who participated in both vigils.

“We’re praying for our nation, that there would be a change. It’s our prayer that there would be an awakening toward Jesus and not just make America great again, but make Jesus great again,” Gary said. “We really believe that’s the answer.”

Area churches and individuals are invited to sign up for two-hour prayer slots, if they’d like to participate. More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page or by calling 314-640-1039 or emailing mercyandtruth@att.net.

The Stabenows minister to Mercy and Truth Fellowship Church in Bonneville Plaza. Where once was a drug store, supermarket and other retail shops in the strip mall on the east side of Bonne Terre, they operate a thrift store, prayer center, church sanctuary and worship hall. Their website is mercyandtruth.net

Gary said the 2017 “Awaken the Dawn,” Washington D.C., prayer event was particularly “overwhelming.” He said almost 50,000 people in 58 tents, representing each state and U.S. territories, prayed for three solid days.

“You walked down the mall and you saw a tent for every state, full of people praying for our nation,” he said. “It’s just kind of overwhelming. You think, there’s more to life than just America prospering.”

The following year, in 2018, the national movement expanded to state capitals with the “Tent America” movement, and the Stabenows joined other worshippers on the capitol lawn in Jefferson City.

“We even met in the Rotunda for a while, did some praise there,” Gary said. “This year, (Awaken the Dawn) encouraged everyone to set up in their own locale for praise and worship in Jesus’ name, and that’s what we’re doing.”

From Thursday to Saturday, they’ll coordinate 24/7 prayer, worship and music under a 2,400-square-foot tent located in the parking lot outside their ministry at Bonneville Plaza, beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday and lasting until 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Gary said the city has been very supportive of their church’s initiatives, both for the three-day event and for community efforts throughout the year.

“We see a lot of homeless people at our church in Bonne Terre,” he said. “We met with (Police Chief) Doug Calvert and the mayor (Brandon Hubbard) and (Lt. Bill Stegall) about a month ago, just to talk about the solutions to the problems we’ve got with street people, drugs, homelessness.

“Dave Pratte with the Bonne Terre Fire Department and his crew said they’ll help us in putting up the tent, they’re such great people. Bonne Terre just seems to be getting better and better, and it’s a great thing to see.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

