50-hours of prayer set for Bonne Terre

Bonneville Plaza in Bonne Terre will see what is hoped to be a 50-hour marathon of unceasing prayer, Thursday to Saturday, under a big tent that will be only one of three in Missouri, and one of 409 in the nation to take part in a national prayer vigil.
The national movement, “Awaken the Dawn: Tent America,” has seen two, three-day prayer vigils in the past: the first, in Washington D.C. in 2017, and the second in state capitals all over the U.S. in 2018. The local effort is being organized by Pastors Gary and Jane Stabenow, who participated in both vigils.
“We’re praying for our nation, that there would be a change. It’s our prayer that there would be an awakening toward Jesus and not just make America great again, but make Jesus great again,” Gary said. “We really believe that’s the answer.”
Area churches and individuals are invited to sign up for two-hour prayer slots, if they’d like to participate. More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page or by calling 314-640-1039 or emailing mercyandtruth@att.net.
The Stabenows minister to Mercy and Truth Fellowship Church in Bonneville Plaza. Where once was a drug store, supermarket and other retail shops in the strip mall on the east side of Bonne Terre, they operate a thrift store, prayer center, church sanctuary and worship hall. Their website is mercyandtruth.net
Gary said the 2017 “Awaken the Dawn,” Washington D.C., prayer event was particularly “overwhelming.” He said almost 50,000 people in 58 tents, representing each state and U.S. territories, prayed for three solid days.
“You walked down the mall and you saw a tent for every state, full of people praying for our nation,” he said. “It’s just kind of overwhelming. You think, there’s more to life than just America prospering.”
You have free articles remaining.
The following year, in 2018, the national movement expanded to state capitals with the “Tent America” movement, and the Stabenows joined other worshippers on the capitol lawn in Jefferson City.
“We even met in the Rotunda for a while, did some praise there,” Gary said. “This year, (Awaken the Dawn) encouraged everyone to set up in their own locale for praise and worship in Jesus’ name, and that’s what we’re doing.”
From Thursday to Saturday, they’ll coordinate 24/7 prayer, worship and music under a 2,400-square-foot tent located in the parking lot outside their ministry at Bonneville Plaza, beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday and lasting until 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Gary said the city has been very supportive of their church’s initiatives, both for the three-day event and for community efforts throughout the year.
“We see a lot of homeless people at our church in Bonne Terre,” he said. “We met with (Police Chief) Doug Calvert and the mayor (Brandon Hubbard) and (Lt. Bill Stegall) about a month ago, just to talk about the solutions to the problems we’ve got with street people, drugs, homelessness.
“Dave Pratte with the Bonne Terre Fire Department and his crew said they’ll help us in putting up the tent, they’re such great people. Bonne Terre just seems to be getting better and better, and it’s a great thing to see.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.