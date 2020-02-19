You are the owner of this article.
House fire at 600 block of Buckley Street, PH
House fire at 600 block of Buckley Street, PH

House fire at 600 block of Buckley Street, PH

Fire broke out this morning in the 600 block of Buckley Street in Park Hills

 Bobby Radford

Park Hills Fire Department is working a fire in Park Hills this morning.

The fire broke out in the basement of a house on the 600 block of Buckley Street.

Firefighters were attempting entry as the flames spread upstairs.

Check back for more details as events warrant.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal.

