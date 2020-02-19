House fire at 600 block of Buckley Street, PH

Park Hills Fire Department is working a fire in Park Hills this morning.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The fire broke out in the basement of a house on the 600 block of Buckley Street.
Firefighters were attempting entry as the flames spread upstairs.
Check back for more details as events warrant.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3628 or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Bobby Radford
Staff Writer
Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today