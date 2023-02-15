One house's remote location made its fire difficult for area crews to extinguish Tuesday.

Bismarck Fire Protection District Chief Kegan Gravett said, while his firefighters were initially called to the Holiday Shores area outside that town, the structure fire was actually farther down Highway 32 near 10739 Carr Road, about 4.1 miles outside of Bismarck.

The house, which Gravett indicated had been burning for a while before someone had noticed it, is considered a total loss. He confirmed no one was home during the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

Gravett said the road to the house was nearly impassible by anything larger than a pickup truck, which prevented firefighters from driving pumper trucks to the scene and contributed to the difficulty in extinguishing the flames.

Gravett said brush trucks were necessary to gain access to the house. In the time it took to reach the fire, it had also spread about an acre into the surrounding woods, Gravett said, which required extra efforts to ensure the fire did not spread farther.

He said about 20 minutes was spent trying to find the fire's exact location, and the crews spent close to an hour on the scene.

Area departments providing mutual aid to the Bismarck Fire Protection District included Farmington Fire Department, Park Hills Fire Department, and the Caledonia Fire Department.