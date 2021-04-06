House set for demolition damaged in suspicious fire

A vacant house set for demolition Thursday by the city of Farmington received minor damage in a Tuesday afternoon fire that is now being investigated by authorities.

Firefighters responded to a 4:45 p.m. call reporting smoke coming out of the attic of a single-story structure at 1302 Michigan St.

Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey said the fire was brought under control quickly. Because there were no utilities hooked up to the house at the time of the incident, the investigation of the fire has been turned over to the state fire marshal as it appeared to be of a suspicious nature.

The Wolf Creek Fire Department also responded to the fire and the Park Hills Fire Department moved up to cover for Farmington.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

