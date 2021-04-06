 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
House set for demolition damaged in suspicious fire
0 comments
alert top story

House set for demolition damaged in suspicious fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Home damaged in suspicious fire

The state fire marshal is investigating a suspicious fire that took place Tuesday afternoon, resulting in minor damage to a vacated residence set for demolition Thursday by the city of Farmington.

 Submitted photo

A vacant house set for demolition Thursday by the city of Farmington received minor damage in a Tuesday afternoon fire that is now being investigated by authorities.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters responded to a 4:45 p.m. call reporting smoke coming out of the attic of a single-story structure at 1302 Michigan St.

Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey said the fire was brought under control quickly. Because there were no utilities hooked up to the house at the time of the incident, the investigation of the fire has been turned over to the state fire marshal as it appeared to be of a suspicious nature. 

The Wolf Creek Fire Department also responded to the fire and the Park Hills Fire Department moved up to cover for Farmington. 

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits vaccination site in Virginia

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News