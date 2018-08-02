While most Missourians receive their health insurance through their employer, the 2018 Missouri Poverty report says the system leaves the lowest levels of income class rarely covered.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 8.9 percent of Missourians did not have health insurance coverage in 2016 coming in lower than the national statistic of 11.7 percent.
The 2018 Missouri Poverty Report says the current system leaves lower income families paying out-of-pocket while higher income individuals have access to subsidies through their employer.
This leaves low-income families with less access to primary and preventative care and in turn increases the healthcare costs for the whole state.
The U.S. Census Bureau statistics shows in 2009 that 871,000 Missourians did not have health insurance. After the Affordable Care Act was signed into law on Mar. 23, 2010 that number dropped to 532,000 by 2016.
The 2018 Poverty Report shows that women with a family income lower than poverty level are more than five times more likely to have an unintended pregnancy than those with an income greater than 200 percent of the poverty level.
According to a 2016 MIT study the richest 1 percent of U.S. men live 14.6 years longer than the poorest 1 percent. Among women the difference is 10.1 years. The average life expectancy in Missouri is 77.2 years, and 78.6 years for the country.
Access to rural health care can be a problem as well. According to the U.S. Census Bureau Missouri has 145 hospitals, and of the 114 counties in the state 42 are without such a service.
According to BJC.org, Parkland Health Center and its three-bed critical access hospital in Bonne Terre had 44,363 emergency room visits in 2017. The 15 hospitals in the BJC network had 563,239 visits to the emergency room making Parkland Health Center 12.7 percent of the network total.
According to BJC, it is the largest provider of charity care and provided $751 million in free or reduced medical care, education of health professionals, medical research funding and community outreach programs. Parkland Health Center, as well as Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital and Madison Medical Center, offer financial assistance programs through their facilities - all of which use the current poverty level guidelines as a scale for deciding eligibility.
The 2018 Missouri Poverty Report also states health affects other aspects of life including economic and family security, education, food insecurity and housing.
The Institute for Research on Poverty says as family income increases the reporting of poor health decreases.
The Forum on Child and Family Statistics shows that adolescent depression can affect school performance and can create serious health issues such as obesity and asthma.
The Missouri Hunger Atlas said those who are limited in their access of food are at a higher risk for problems such as diabetes and hypertension. These risks can be made even worse with the lack of access to health care.
National Alliance on Mental Illness shows 26 percent of homeless adults are living in shelters and have a serious mental illness, and a total of 46 percent have a severe mental illness and/or substance abuse issue.
According to the 2018 Missouri Poverty Report, children born in poverty are more than twice as likely to experience three or more "adverse childhood experiences," or ACE, other than persistent economic hardship.
ACEs are events that cause the child stress or trauma including abuse and neglect. Examples include divorce of a parent, death of a parent, witnessing domestic violence, seeing his/her mother treated violently, substance abuse within the household, an incarcerated household member, being treated or judged unfairly due to race, witnessing neighborhood violence and more.
The report says children exposed to ACEs are at risk of obesity, diabetes, depression, suicide attempts, heart disease, cancer, stroke, COPD and other health concerns. They could also pick up habits like smoking, alcoholism, drug use, poor work habits and lack of physical activity.
