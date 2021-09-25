HUBBARD: Creating a maximum energy lifestyle

Have you ever wondered if your health will live as long as you do? There are several things you can start doing today that will help that become a reality.

If you are short on energy, then you are short on life. Choosing the Core 4 — hydration, sleep, nutrition, and exercise — can put you on the path to better health.

Developing a positive attitude is also a key piece of living a maximum energy life. To do this, you must decide in advance to always choose the most resourceful response in any given circumstance. This means taking the high road, choosing to act in a manner that is consistent with the goals you have in life, and becoming the person who you are meant to be.

Controlling stress can also lead to a more enjoyable life. Consistent exercise is one of the most powerful ways to control stress and experience many other benefits such as improving sleep, burning fat, suppressing appetite, enhancing attitude, stabilizing chemical balance, strengthening the immune system, and raising self esteem. Paying attention to what you eat will definitely improve lifestyle. Eat lots of whole food, such as fruits and veggies, and drink water throughout your day. Do your best to avoid white poisons: sugar, salt, bleached flour.