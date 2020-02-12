Huff named Student of the Month

The Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 announced Haley Huff is the Bismarck High School Student of the Month for February.
Huff is the daughter of Billy Huff and Pam Dicus. She has been on the Principal’s Honor Roll and was the April 2019 BHS Student of the Month. She is member of the National Honor Society. She also participates in the Bismarck High School yearbook publication. She is working on obtaining A+ status to help her in college. She enjoys art and in her free time, she likes to babysit.
Huff aspires to be high school math teacher and will pursue those studies at the collegiate level next year. She will receive $100 for college expenses and will compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year to be awarded on May 3.