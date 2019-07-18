Long-time Farmington businessman Cecil Hulsey, 94, died Monday at his Olathe, Kansas residence.
The former owner of Coldwell Banker-Hulsey Real Estate, Hulsey retired at the age of 90 after selling the business to Kim and Brian Hutson in December 2015.
He started selling insurance in 1947 and real estate in 1956 and admitted that he particularly enjoyed the real estate business because he liked to help young families get their start in life.
A Farmington area native, Hulsey grew up in Doe Run and graduated from Doe Run High School in 1942, He never doubted that he would live his life just miles from where he was raised.
His devotion to his hometown was evident even as a young radar bombardier on a B29 during World War II. Showing his salesmanship and his enthusiasm for Farmington, he convinced his fellow flight crew members to name their super fortress the “Spirit of Farmington.”
According to Hulsey, it wasn’t all that difficult to convince the crew after he told them about his hometown and how great the people were who lived there.
Stationed in Guam during the war, Hulsey and the rest of the “City of Farmington” crew went on to officially fly 27 missions, although he believed the men had actually flown a total of 29.
Shortly after arriving in the country, the crew began bombing airfields, flying a total of five missions in just nine days. During one mission, Hulsey’s B29 had an engine shot out, forcing the crew to land on the island of Iwo Jima that earlier in the war had been the site of one of the bloodiest battles in the Pacific Theater.
Once home from the war, Hulsey’s sales career began as the result of a recommendation from his family doctor. Dr. L. M. Stanfield sent word to Hulsey that he had spoken with a local insurance agent who said he was in need of a young man to work for him. According to Hulsey, he went in for an interview “and that was it.”
For the next nine years, he worked exclusively in the insurance field until 1957 when he entered the real estate business as well. Hulsey kept busy selling both insurance and real estate, along with performing real estate appraisals. He eventually sold the insurance business in the 1990s.
As the years passed, Hulsey saw Farmington grow — not quickly like some towns — but steadily, offering something for both family and business. He always said the community’s appearance was a big draw, noting that, “When people were scouting for companies or for themselves, it was our job as real estate agents and members of the community to drive them around.”
Hulsey expressed pride that Farmington “never had a bad part of town,” adding that being a county seat town, the city was always able to offer stable employment for its workers, such as the state hospital and a thriving downtown area. He also recognized the efforts of city leaders in keeping the city thriving.
Over the years, Hulsey was an active member of the community — not only as a businessman, but also serving as its outspoken champion. For years, he was a member of both the Farmington Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club, serving as secretary for both organizations. He also was a strong supporter of education and provided much of the impetus behind the construction of a new high school.
In recognition of his many years of service to the community, on the occasion of his retirement, Hulsey was presented two proclamations — one from then- District 116 Missouri Representative Kevin Engler and the other from 3rd District State Senator Gary Romine.
Asked about what Cecil Hulsey had meant to the community, Engler — who previously served as an alderman, as well as former mayor of Farmington — said, “Here’s a guy who gave his whole life to the community and his country. He was called away to go to WWII where he put his life in peril. He came back home and started up again, and then was called back up and went to Korea where he served and then came home.
“He was just a professional, a gentleman, a great citizen and businessman. I talked to people today that he helped get houses for, or for their kids when they were newly married. He just really cared about people. He served on bank boards and everything else over the years. He was a consummate great citizen. We knew each other personally for years and years and I was just fascinated by some of his stories. Cecil was a great example for everybody.”
Hulsey is survived by Jean, his wife of 67 years and daughters, Sarah Smith and Ann Staats; and several grandchildren, as well as other family and friends. Hulsey was preceded in death by a daughter, Jane Ellen Cochran.
Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel.
