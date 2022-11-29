Hulsey family raising money for Season of Hope

Christmas is a joyous time of year. It’s a celebration of love and generosity. From filling shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child to leaving thoughtful gifts for neighbors or others, it’s a time for giving and sharing. There are many holiday fundraisers and special events where the community can donate toys and other items for those in need.

The Hulsey Holiday Toy Drive is one of those events. In fact, this year marks the 10th annual event, sponsored by Chris and Ashton Hulsey and Derrick and Ashley Hulsey of Hulsey Properties of Park Hills.

Gift cards and cash donations are needed for this toy drive, which benefits St. Francois County Community Partnership’s Season of Hope. The gift cards and cash are used to purchase toys and other items from kids’ Christmas wish lists.

Donations may be dropped off at RaeCole’s Coffee Bar at 322 West Main or Hulsey Properties, located at 337 West Main in Park Hills.

The toy drive culminates with the annual holiday party on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at The Ashlar, formerly All Occasions Hall, located at 316 West Main in Park Hills. This venue is owned by Jason Teasley. Guests are encouraged to bring gift cards or cash to this event.

This event is a holiday dress-up event. Although formal attire is not required, many attendees enjoy dressing in their holiday best.

Cost for the holiday party is $50 per person and includes a delicious catered meal provided by Andre’s of St. Louis. The evening’s menu consists of chicken marsala and top round beef, cavatelli con broccoli, garlic mashed potatoes, Italian salad, and freshly baked dinner rolls with butter. The meal also includes a special holiday drink from Slauterhouse Craft Parlour and ice cream from Scoops on Main.

Chris Hulsey said 100% of the money from the holiday party goes to Season of Hope.

“Donations from this event will provide a better Christmas for local kids,” he said. “No money raised at this event goes to throwing this holiday party. Every penny anyone donates goes directly to Season of Hope. So if you want to donate $100, Season of Hope gets that $100 donation.”

Hulsey said they host this holiday party to provide a “good Christmas for kids who may not be able to have one.”

“It really means a lot to us to do this for the community,” he said. “It’s one of our favorite things to do and that’s why we continue to do it every year.”

Tickets may be purchased at EventBrite by searching Hulsey Holiday Toy Drive. Donations for Season of Hope may also be made at this website.