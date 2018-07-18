Human error cause of lost ring

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department was recently the center of attention after a St. Louis news report about a man's missing Masonic ring.
Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon said she was taken by surprise last week when she was interviewed by a St. Louis news station about a ring they misplaced. The replacement value as provided by the owner in the burglary report was about $125.
A burglary report was taken on Nov. 2 and Christopher Blair, the victim of the burglary, reported several items as stolen, which included a $125 Masonic ring, medication worth $1, keys to a suitcase with a $22 value, 14-day and seven-day pill organizers containing medications with a $5 value, a $20 hard glasses case and a white plastic cooler with a $50 value.
McCutcheon said one of her deputies spoke with Blair more than a month ago about the ring and offered to replace it himself since he was the one who was supposed to have received the ring for evidence.
“The deputy doesn’t remember getting the ring and I have no reason to question the deputy, I have worked with him for years and he is an honest officer,” McCutcheon said. “He even called Blair and told him he must have lost it, that he was the one who supposedly took it into evidence and he didn’t know where it was and he offered to replace it. Blair told him it was ‘all good, so long as no dopers have it’ and we thought everything was OK. Then all of a sudden KSDK is wanting to crucify me and make me look like a thief.”
McCutcheon said when she watched the interview Blair said his ring is supposedly from England and not replaceable. She stressed he shouldn’t have given them a replacement value of $125 if that were the case.
“Not that I don’t think that makes a difference, but it actually kind of does, because people are thinking I lost this $2,000 ring, when in all actuality, it’s a $125 ring,” McCutcheon said. “The ring wasn’t actually seized at the time Jason Francis, 32, was arrested. It was actually seized the next day from the owner of the vehicle. The deputy who had initially arrested Francis had the car towed and was off the next afternoon.”
McCutcheon said another deputy went out to pick up headstones that were found in the trunk of the car, which were stolen from area cemeteries and part of separate report. She said the deputy doesn’t remember getting the ring and she doesn’t know where the ring is, but would be glad to pay him back for it.
“We are all human and the deputy made an innocent mistake,” McCutcheon said. “Now we are in the process of policy changes to help prevent anything like this from happening again. There are already several in place and there will more to come. I am sure there have been other cases of evidence being lost in police history.”
McCutcheon explained that at the time, the evidence was being stored in a unsecured location. Because there were so many headstones, the evidence had to be put it in the conference room. She said the door was shut at all times, but it wasn’t locked.
“Could it have been the fact that someone walked in and took it? Absolutely,” McCutcheon said. “If we had it, we would have put it in there, but I really don’t know where it’s at. It was just a temporary storage until we could get the headstones given back to the cemeteries. I don’t know if the ring ever made it to that room.”
McCutcheon said it’s lost property and she understands Blair wants his property back, but all of this happened in November and she thought they had it worked out already.
“If he had a problem he should have called me. I don’t like it when people don’t get their way and instead of calling to say they want to be paid, they go to a news station,” McCutcheon said. “Now it makes me look like I am a thief and a liar.”
McCutcheon said it was human error and a case of misplaced evidence. She said they have evidence logs and there is no record of the ring ever being logged into the system. When a deputy takes evidence they are supposed to fill out an evidence log and there was never an evidence log written or retained to show the ring was taken from the address and taken to the sheriff’s department.
“The case had two different deputies involved and I am not trying to cover up anything,” McCutcheon said. “It was purely human error and there have been policy changes done because if this. We have other policies that we will be implementing, including a disciplinary action policy.”
She said she is working with the county attorney to get Blair compensated for his lost ring, which they offered a month ago. McCutcheon stressed that no matter who is at fault, she takes the responsibility because she is the sheriff and that is part of the job.
“Since that story came out, it has been a bummer. I want people to know that the sheriff’s office is honest and this was a human error accident,” McCutcheon said. “It was an isolated incident and the community has nothing to worry about. This is just an oversight.”
McCutcheon said when victims do a report for a burglary or theft they have to get a replacement value. She explained the replacement value determines the classification of the crime, whether it’s a misdemeanor or a felony and is used in uniform crime reporting.
“So when the deputy asked Mr. Blair what the replacement value of the ring was, he said $125,” McCutcheon said. “This is a big deal. Yes, there was a ring misplaced. Yes, we take full responsibility. Yes, we are trying to make amends and get him compensated for this $125 ring.”
McCutcheon again added in the meantime there has been department policy changes in hopes of preventing something like this from happening again.
