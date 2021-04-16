 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Human remains found last year in Washington Co. identified
0 comments
alert top story

Human remains found last year in Washington Co. identified

{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities have identified a deceased man whose remains were discovered in Washington County early last year.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 5, 2020, Washington County deputies were dispatched to the area of Rock Hill Road near the intersection of Pat Daly Road in Cadet.

The call was regarding the discovery of human remains in a wooded area. The remains and the scene were processed by the sheriff’s office and the Washington County Coroner’s Office.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The person’s identity remained unknown until recently when police determined through dental records that the remains were that of Melvin Douglas Sanders of Cadet. Public records indicate the man was 51 years old.

The cause, manner, and time of death have not been definitively established and currently remain undetermined. However, authorities said they do not suspect any foul play in the case.

The case remains active, and under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the agency said in a statement.

“I would like to thank the Washington Coroner’s Office and the Potosi Fire Protection District for their assistance with this investigation,” the statement read.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police chief: Indianapolis shaken by mass shooting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News