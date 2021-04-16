Human remains found last year in Washington Co. identified

Authorities have identified a deceased man whose remains were discovered in Washington County early last year.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 5, 2020, Washington County deputies were dispatched to the area of Rock Hill Road near the intersection of Pat Daly Road in Cadet.

The call was regarding the discovery of human remains in a wooded area. The remains and the scene were processed by the sheriff’s office and the Washington County Coroner’s Office.

The person’s identity remained unknown until recently when police determined through dental records that the remains were that of Melvin Douglas Sanders of Cadet. Public records indicate the man was 51 years old.

The cause, manner, and time of death have not been definitively established and currently remain undetermined. However, authorities said they do not suspect any foul play in the case.

The case remains active, and under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the agency said in a statement.

“I would like to thank the Washington Coroner’s Office and the Potosi Fire Protection District for their assistance with this investigation,” the statement read.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

