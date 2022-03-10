Human remains identified as Norvel 'Bobby' Nelson

Human remains found on private property in northern Washington County on Saturday have been identified as Norvel Robert “Bobby” Nelson III, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

“The decedent has now been identified as Norvel Nelson III. Nelson has been missing since January 2012 and was reported missing under suspicious circumstances,” the press release issued Thursday afternoon stated. “The Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have actively been investigating this case since Mr. Nelson was reported missing. This case remains active and under investigation.”

The Missing Norvel Robert “Bobby” Nelson III Facebook Page posted, “Today is sad but peaceful now we know they found you.”

Nelson, who was legally blind and had a scar on the left side of his face, reportedly was last seen in the Mineral Point area on Jan. 5, 2012. He was 37 at the time of his disappearance.

Nelson’s mother, Cathy Politte of Festus, told the Festus newspaper in February 2012, that he went to Mineral Point to get some of his wife’s belongings from a trailer. She told the newspaper she thought he was dead because he always calls her once a week. She said she received calls from someone claiming Nelson was a victim of foul play.

The sheriff's office stated no further information is being released at this time. The Daily Journal will update the story as more information becomes available.

