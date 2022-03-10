 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Human remains identified as Norvel 'Bobby' Nelson

  • Updated
  • 0
Norvel Robert Nelson III

Norvel Robert Nelson III

 Submitted

Human remains found on private property in northern Washington County on Saturday have been identified as Norvel Robert “Bobby” Nelson III, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

“The decedent has now been identified as Norvel Nelson III. Nelson has been missing since January 2012 and was reported missing under suspicious circumstances,” the press release issued Thursday afternoon stated. “The Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have actively been investigating this case since Mr. Nelson was reported missing. This case remains active and under investigation.”

The Missing Norvel Robert “Bobby” Nelson III Facebook Page posted, “Today is sad but peaceful now we know they found you.”

Nelson, who was legally blind and had a scar on the left side of his face, reportedly was last seen in the Mineral Point area on Jan. 5, 2012. He was 37 at the time of his disappearance.

Nelson’s mother, Cathy Politte of Festus, told the Festus newspaper in February 2012, that he went to Mineral Point to get some of his wife’s belongings from a trailer. She told the newspaper she thought he was dead because he always calls her once a week. She said she received calls from someone claiming Nelson was a victim of foul play.

People are also reading…

The sheriff's office stated no further information is being released at this time. The Daily Journal will update the story as more information becomes available.

0 Comments
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former city administrator dies

Former city administrator dies

The man who managed the city of Farmington through a pivotal period of growth died suddenly of natural causes on Monday morning. Roger Hoehn, …

Fire destroys home Wednesday

Fire destroys home Wednesday

Several local fire departments responded to a house fire in the 7500 block of Genevieve Church Road Wednesday afternoon.

Local pastor recalls Ukraine

Local pastor recalls Ukraine

The news coming out of the Eastern European country of Ukraine in recent days has been both heartbreaking and alarming as Russian soldiers hav…

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war: Kyiv residents shelter in subway amid Russian bombing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News