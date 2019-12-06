Christmas in Park Hills and Leadington got off to a great start Thursday evening as area residents turned out in great numbers to participate in the joint holiday celebration.
The streets of Leadington were congested leading up to the start of the welcome ceremony in the Elizabeth Court Plaza in front of Hardee’s.
Crowds gathered to hear the Central Elementary first-graders, led by their music teacher Rachael Martin, sing a couple of holiday tunes.
Leadington City Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Matthews welcomed everyone to the opening ceremony and got the Central first graders together to light the city’s Christmas tree.
The fifth-grade honors choir, led by their music teacher Laura Wines, took the stage shortly after, performing their renditions of “Jingle Bells” and “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree.”
The parade then began at 7 p.m. venturing from the Leadington Plaza area to the Park Hills Sports Complex while hundreds of people lined the streets in between the parade’s beginning and end locations.
Temperatures were cool but not miserable and energizing the crowds of on-lookers was music from the Central High School Marching Rebels as well as the Kingston High School Marching Cougars.
The theme for this year’s parade was “A Christmas Village” and the 35 different floats in the parade were judged for a contest in which first, second, and third place winners took home prizes sponsored by Hefner’s Furniture.
The winners were announced inside the sports complex municipal building after the parade. There, festivities continued with entertainment from On Stage Performing Arts dancers and the Central High School Concert Choir, led by Choir Instructor Matthew Boyer.
First place in the contest went to Unico Bank and they were awarded $250 plus a gift package valued at more than $500.
The second-place winner was the No. 9 Coffee Company in Leadington and they took home a $150 prize.
Third place in the float contest went to Pharmax Pharmacy, earning them the $100 prize.
Park Hills Councilman Alan Coleman welcomed everyone in attendance at the sports complex on behalf of the city and initiated the town’s Christmas tree lighting.
Representing Park Hills, Coleman thanked all who made the evening’s events possible, mentioning the parks department, street department, and police department.
Coleman also thanked the city of Leadington for their participation saying it was nice to be able to work with neighboring towns in putting together events like these.
After the tree lighting, people made their way around to the different booths and numerous families lined up to get a picture with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
The parade is sponsored by Hefner’s Furniture and made possible by the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce, the many volunteers, city workers, and emergency personnel who ensure public safety.
Light displays in Columbia Park were also unveiled Thursday night, creating a vibrant holiday atmosphere for area residents to drive or walk through and get their Christmas spirit fix through December.
Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tamara Coleman said the evening was a success once again.
“It was a really good parade ... we had 35 entries,” Coleman said. “We had a whole bunch of people at the sports complex and a whole bunch of people at Leadington … it was just a really good parade. The weather was perfect…”
