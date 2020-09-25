Hunter education offered through MDC’s online format

MDC notes that, unless selected for a managed hunt, youth under the age of 16 are not required to have hunter education certification to hunt with a firearm as long as they hunt in the immediate presence of an adult age 18 or older who is hunter education certified or age exempt (during youth season) and properly licensed (during regular seasons). Find more information about hunter education and certification requirements at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z45 .

MDC also reminds the public that anyone age 16 or older that does not have their hunter education certification can purchase, along with their permit, the Apprentice Hunter Authorization which allows them to hunt with a firearm in the immediate presence of an adult age 18 or older who is hunter education certified or age exempt and properly licensed. The Apprentice Authorization is good for one permit year and hunters may purchase them twice (two permit years). The cost of the Authorization is $10. Find more information at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZiX.