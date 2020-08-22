Hunter education opportunities being offered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The calendar may still say “summer,” but many people are starting to prepare for this fall’s hunting seasons. If taking hunter education is one of the things you need to do to enjoy firearms hunting opportunities this year, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has several options available

Individuals born after Jan. 1, 1967, hunting in Missouri during a firearms season or acting as an adult mentor to another hunter must have hunter education certification unless exempt. Exemptions are listed below.

MDC offers two hunter education options; an all-online format and a blended format.

The all-online format is an option that may be completed by Missouri residents age 16 and older. It consists of an online course and requires a fee paid to the online course provider (not MDC). The all-online option requires the passing of a final exam, but has no skills portion.