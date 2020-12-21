Hunting candy canes in a flash

Despite the cold temperatures, many citizens bundled up Friday evening to participate in the Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt in Fredericktown.
The annual event is organized by Committed to End Cancer and all proceeds benefit Relay for Life of Madison and Iron Counties.
The idea is similar to that of an Easter Egg Hunt, with the added excitement of a nighttime search.
Event organizer April Sarakas said they hide over 2,000 candy canes in the field at the Fredericktown Elementary School.
"There are certain candy canes that have prize numbers attached to them," Sarakas said. "If the participants find those candy canes, they get the prize. Some prizes are cash and some are other items."
Sarakas said the kids got to take home all the candy canes they find during the hunt and with more than 2,000 hidden, there were plenty for everyone.
Before the kids made their way out to the field with their flashlights they enjoyed some Christmas festivities inside. Volunteers served hot chocolate and cookies and there were enough coloring pages and letters to Santa for everyone.
The cost was $5 per participant and anyone from 3 years old to 5th grade students were allowed to participate.
"We have been hosting this fundraiser for several years now," Sarakas said. "The kids really enjoy it and we usually have around 40-50 participants each year, but we would love to see more."
As the children made their way out to the field they were reminded to be kind and safe as they searched for the candy canes in the dark. This was one thing they were more than capable of accomplishing as they helped each other with their bags and even shared what they had found.
The whole hunt was over in a flash as the kids managed to find all the candy canes in less than 20 minutes.
The event was originally scheduled for Dec. 11 but was moved due to rain.
"We do usually have to plan a rain-out date, but people are very understanding of the weather in Missouri," Sarakas said. "Most would rather us reschedule due to rain, versus choose to not attend the hunt or be soaked when it is over."
Sarakas said they were very excited to even be able to have the event this year with so many other things cancelled due to COVID-19. She said the main change due to the pandemic this year was, there were not any large group pictures at the end.
"We normally take a photo of all the prize winners, but we did not do that this year," Sarakas said. "We would love for the winners to post their own pictures on our Relay Facebook page."
Sarakas said she came up with the idea of the candy cane hunt a few years ago while brainstorming new fundraising ideas. She said it has been so successful every year that they keep having it.
"My favorite part of the event is watching the line of flashlights race across the field," Sarakas said. "It just looks like an ocean wave when they take off. My second favorite part is watching the kids come in and color pictures, write letters to Santa and just be kids having fun together while waiting to hunt the candy canes."
Sarakas said she could not make the even happen without the rest of her Committed to End Cancer team and would like to thank them for helping organize everything.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com or at 573-783-3366
