Hunting candy canes in a flash

As the children made their way out to the field they were reminded to be kind and safe as they searched for the candy canes in the dark. This was one thing they were more than capable of accomplishing as they helped each other with their bags and even shared what they had found.

The whole hunt was over in a flash as the kids managed to find all the candy canes in less than 20 minutes.

The event was originally scheduled for Dec. 11 but was moved due to rain.

"We do usually have to plan a rain-out date, but people are very understanding of the weather in Missouri," Sarakas said. "Most would rather us reschedule due to rain, versus choose to not attend the hunt or be soaked when it is over."

Sarakas said they were very excited to even be able to have the event this year with so many other things cancelled due to COVID-19. She said the main change due to the pandemic this year was, there were not any large group pictures at the end.

"We normally take a photo of all the prize winners, but we did not do that this year," Sarakas said. "We would love for the winners to post their own pictures on our Relay Facebook page."