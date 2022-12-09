Ice-skating rink still popular in third year

Since its opening three years ago, Farmington's ice skating rink has offered residents an opportunity to rent out a pair of skates and enjoy some time on the ice while helping local non-profits raise funds for their organizations.

Doug Stotler, Farmington Parks & Recreation director, was pleased with what he saw when dropping by Wilson-Rozier Park Wednesday night to check on the ice rink’s synthetic ice.

“An ROTC group of about 15 people were using it last night as a fundraiser and seemed to be having a blast,” he said. “It’s a fundraising opportunity for those groups that volunteer to supervise the skating rink — mostly from an opening, closing and safety perspective. We allow them to collect some revenue from renting out ice skates to those who come and join in on the fun.

“I just think it’s a great way to cover us in the Parks & Recreation Department when we’re a little short-handed. It’s difficult for us to find enough staff to supervise every single thing that we do. When they can combine the fundraiser aspect with the opening and closing, as well as keeping everybody safe, it’s all good from our standpoint.”

Stotler wanted to make sure there is no confusion about the ice-skating rink’s location.

“The ice-skating rink moved from its original location at the Farmington Public Library to the basketball courts at Wilson-Rozier Park, where I believe it has been for the past two years,” he said. “The parks and recreation department always tries to find the best location for it, and Wilson-Rozier seems to be working out well.”

Since there are few, if any, other cities in the region that provide a free ice-skating rink for their residents during the holiday season, Stotler was asked what it says about the city of Farmington that it makes one available every year.

“I think it shows that the civic center, parks and rec, and the entire city government are good partners with the community and the different organizations that make up the community," he said. "From organizations like the ROTC to multiple school events and other activities held around Farmington that monitor the ice-skating rink, I think it shows ways that we partner with our community and that we play pretty well with everybody in the sandbox."

The ice-skating rink is open through Jan. 1. Hours are 5-9 p.m. Monday through Friday; noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays; and from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.