Try 3 months for $3
generic police

An Illinois couple was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Friday night in Ste. Genevieve County and face a long list of charges that include assault on a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson Dallas Thompson, the incident began when Tuan Truong, 28, and Jacqueline Cunningham, 24, both of Springfield, Illinois, left the scene of a minor accident.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the incident followed the pair to the Ozora Truck Stop on I-55 and called 911.

A state trooper, along with Ste. Genevieve Sheriff's Department deputies, responded to the scene. While attempting to arrest Truong he resisted. During the altercation Cunningham temporarily stepped in to assist Truong while holding a child in her hands.

Truong was subsequently arrested on three counts of assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, driving with a revoked driver’s license, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cunningham was arrested for an assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, and interfering with a felony arrest.

As of press time, both Truong and Cunningham were being held in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments