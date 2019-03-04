An Illinois couple was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Friday night in Ste. Genevieve County and face a long list of charges that include assault on a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson Dallas Thompson, the incident began when Tuan Truong, 28, and Jacqueline Cunningham, 24, both of Springfield, Illinois, left the scene of a minor accident.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the incident followed the pair to the Ozora Truck Stop on I-55 and called 911.
A state trooper, along with Ste. Genevieve Sheriff's Department deputies, responded to the scene. While attempting to arrest Truong he resisted. During the altercation Cunningham temporarily stepped in to assist Truong while holding a child in her hands.
Truong was subsequently arrested on three counts of assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, driving with a revoked driver’s license, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cunningham was arrested for an assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, and interfering with a felony arrest.
As of press time, both Truong and Cunningham were being held in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.