An Illinois woman was seriously injured in a crash on Route Y near Brickey Road early Monday morning.
The accident occurred at 12:25 a.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Chelsea Johnson, of Dallas City, Illinois, was driving a 2000 Toyota Sienna west on Route Y when the vehicle went off the right edge of the roadway. Johnson over-corrected and the vehicle skidded across the roadway and off the left side of the roadway, striking a fence, embankment, utility pole and utility pole guide wire. The vehicle overturned onto its passenger side.
She was taken to Mercy Hospital-South for serious injuries.
A Bonne Terre woman was injured in a crash on the northbound U.S. 67 entrance ramp from Highway 32.
According to the patrol, at 11:32 a.m. Monday, Lori Moore, 50, was driving north when she suffered a medical condition causing her 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt to leave the road, striking three reflector posts and a ditch.
She received minor injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.