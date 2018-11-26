Try 3 months for $3
Two teens injured in crash
Buy Now
File photo

An Illinois woman was seriously injured in a crash on Route Y near Brickey Road early Monday morning.

The accident occurred at 12:25 a.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Chelsea Johnson, of Dallas City, Illinois, was driving a 2000 Toyota Sienna west on Route Y when the vehicle went off the right edge of the roadway. Johnson over-corrected and the vehicle skidded across the roadway and off the left side of the roadway, striking a fence, embankment, utility pole and utility pole guide wire. The vehicle overturned onto its passenger side. 

She was taken to Mercy Hospital-South for serious injuries. 

A Bonne Terre woman was injured in a crash on the northbound U.S. 67 entrance ramp from Highway 32.

According to the patrol, at 11:32 a.m. Monday, Lori Moore, 50, was driving north when she suffered a medical condition causing her 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt to leave the road, striking three reflector posts and a ditch. 

She received minor injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments