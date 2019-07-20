{{featured_button_text}}
Residents of Iron Mountain Lake have been waiting a long time for something to be done with the levee and North Lakeshore Drive.

Provided the weather cooperates, the wait will end on Monday beginning at 7 a.m.

The work on the project will cause some closures to roadways in the community.

During the repairs, North Lakeshore Drive will be closed from the spillway bridge to the concrete bridge at East Lakeshore Drive. The section of road will be closed until further notice.

Rita Gebhardt cautioned residents and visitor to not cross the construction barriers as they are for safety and the area inside the barriers will be extremely dangerous.

“Find and plan alternate routes now so that you can get around the construction and get where you need to be on time,” said Gebhardt.

The city asks for patience and cooperation during this time and apologizes for any inconvenience the repairs may cause.

