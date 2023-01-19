 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IML house a total loss after Thursday fire

  • Updated
IML Fire

Firefighters respond to a fire early Thursday morning in Iron Mountain Lake. No one was injured but the house is a total loss. 

 Bismarck Fire Protection District

Area firefighters were dispatched to a residential structure fire Thursday morning in Iron Mountain Lake.

At 4:49 a.m. the Bismarck Fire Protection District responded to a fire in the area of Brown Mountain Road in Iron Mountain Lake and found a house fully engulfed in flames. 

Bismarck Fire Chief Kegan Gravett said crews were able to knock the fire down quickly, and crews remained on scene to check for hot spots.

Gravett said there were no injuries, and nobody was found in or around the residence. Gravett also confirmed the house is a total loss.

Bismarck Fire Protection District received help from the Farmington Fire Department and the Park Hills Fire Department.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

