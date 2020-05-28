IML mayor remembered for contributions to community

Roger Stodgell was born and raised in Fredericktown, but Iron Mountain Lake always had his heart.
The IML mayor died on May 9 at the age of 66 from heart complications.
Julie Pearson, IML city clerk since 2015, wants to make sure Stodgell and his contributions to the community are never forgotten.
“He used to frequent this lake when he was little,” Pearson said.
Stodgell used to refer to Pearl Pirtle, the first mayor of IML, as his grandma.
“She took care of him,” Pearson said. “She helped raise him. She was his rock. So he pretty much grew up in this community.”
When he and his wife, Pam, married in 1987, they moved in to the community.
Stodgell has been mayor since 2017 and he has served on the board of alderman for Ward 2 since 2010, according to Daily Journal archives.
“He has done so much for this community,” Pearson said.
Raising money to stock the lake, holding hot dog roasts for the kids on the east side of the lake, dressing up as Santa Claus and delivering presents every year are just a few things for which he will be remembered.
“He was an amazing person,” Pearson said through tears. “He was the most amazing person I’ve ever met."
Stodgell also raised money to build the pavilion at the lake.
“He would stand out and wave cars on and try to earn donations,” Pearson added. “And that’s how he did it. That’s how he got that pavilion built.”
Up until he got sick, she said, he was in the office every day.
“We are all just going to miss him very much,” Pearson said.
His legacy will definitely be the community Christmas event he helped start, she said.
According to a story in the Daily Journal from December 2011, Stodgell was moved to start the event in 2010 when he talked to a little boy who said his family didn’t have money for a tree or toys for Christmas. It started with helping one family and grew into an annual event where the community came together to help others who were struggling.
Stodgell would stand outside in the cold and hand out flyers for the event and go door-to-door asking for donations, the story said.
“But it’s not about me,” he was quoted in the story. “This is for those little kids.”
For Pearson, this embodies who Stodgell was for IML.
“Everyone loved Roger,” Pearson said. “He was just a part of everything,”
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
