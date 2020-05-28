IML mayor remembered for contributions to community

Stodgell also raised money to build the pavilion at the lake.

“He would stand out and wave cars on and try to earn donations,” Pearson added. “And that’s how he did it. That’s how he got that pavilion built.”

Up until he got sick, she said, he was in the office every day.

“We are all just going to miss him very much,” Pearson said.

His legacy will definitely be the community Christmas event he helped start, she said.

According to a story in the Daily Journal from December 2011, Stodgell was moved to start the event in 2010 when he talked to a little boy who said his family didn’t have money for a tree or toys for Christmas. It started with helping one family and grew into an annual event where the community came together to help others who were struggling.

Stodgell would stand outside in the cold and hand out flyers for the event and go door-to-door asking for donations, the story said.

“But it’s not about me,” he was quoted in the story. “This is for those little kids.”

For Pearson, this embodies who Stodgell was for IML.

“Everyone loved Roger,” Pearson said. “He was just a part of everything,”

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

