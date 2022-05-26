In service to his country, in service to his students

Leading Farmington High School's Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Program for his final year, Air Force Senior Master Sergeant (Ret.) Earnest Heflin has entered his second or final retirement with the end of this school year.

“I came straight from the military into this program (in January 2010), so there was no downtime in between,” he said. “What this program did for me was twofold. It allowed me to walk away from the military tempo, yet not leave the military mindset.

"In the ROTC program, we’re still wearing the uniform and our program is based on the core values of the Air Force. It kept that process going. In essence, I have 35 years of wearing this uniform. Going into the military originally, I thought I was only going to do four years and get out. Who would have known that 35 years later, we’d be doing a story like this?

“What I always wanted to do was teach. I think if I would have never gone into the military and someone would have taken the time to ask me what I ask my students — what makes you tick? What do you like doing? I think at that time I would have told somebody I would like to coach. They probably would have said that I would have to be a teacher. I probably would have picked history. When I look upstairs at our history department, I see Coach Stone and I see Coach McIntyre and I would have been them.”

Heflin did a "compare and contrast" on the difference between working with the JROTC cadets and working with new airmen in the Air Force.

“In the military, Air Force-wise, we’re getting the cream of the crop,” he said. “We’re getting young airmen that scored well academically on the ASVAB tests. We’re going to have less issues academically with them, maybe more issues financially.

"Here in the high school, we’re dealing with 14 year olds. In the military we are dealing with high school grads 18 year old or higher. One thing that both military airmen and high school students have in common for leaders is you still have to get to know them personally. If you can do that, you will ultimately try to set them up for success. That’s one of the most important aspects of it.

“We’re dealing with 14 year olds that possibly have issues with home life, there are so many variables there. One of the challenges with freshmen is that they come in big-eyed and just trying to get adjusted to high school. All of a sudden they are in our program and seeing these two military instructors talking to them and they don’t know how to communicate with us initially. Usually by second semester they are starting to relate to us.”

Considering the JROTC program to be a process, Heflin explained what changes a cadet experiences over the four years they are under his guidance.

“It’s taking that 14-year-old freshman who has been asked 100 times, 'What are you going to do after high school?'" he said. "They’re clueless and if they do say something, it’s to get people off their backs. All of a sudden, their junior year rolls around. By now we’ve established several things they’re going to need such as GPA, attendance, community service, things like that.

"They are starting to get involved. They’ve had leadership opportunities in the corps and maybe taking that opportunity to do leadership in other clubs and organizations in the high school. Then you get them to their senior year and our job is to get them ready for life after high school, such as what they want to do."

According to Heflin, his job was never to be a recruiter for the Air Force. Instead, he considers JROTC staff as life coaches for the students.

“I get just as big a high on getting a student working on scholarships and into a college versus going into the military,” he said. “I have no control over them getting into the military. They have to do that themselves with the ASVAB, getting hold of a recruiter, doing that walk. I do have some influence to push, motivate and guide about college. Even if they don’t know what they want to major in, they’re OK. I try to calm them down, they’re not strange.

"Sixty-two percent of the '20-21 high school graduates wanted to go to college, but they didn’t know what to major in. We tell them, just do your core classes and network once you go to college and see what others are doing and maybe in that process you'll see what you want to do. It’s neat now to look back at some of these kids that have graduated from our program who went on to college and keep in contact and they’re doctors and meteorologists and teaching at college.”

Born in Oklahoma, Heflin’s family followed the oilfields, so he moved all the time as a kid. He said it wasn’t unusual for him to be in a new school every year. Of course, being in the military, he moved often when his assignments changed. This allowed him to relate to a lot of the kids who move to town from somewhere else.

Asked how he ended up in Farmington, Heflin said, “When I was looking at the JROTC program, I was trying to get back into my home state of Oklahoma. The closest one was Farmington, Missouri. It was very wholesome. I interviewed for the job in front of then-Principal Matt Ruble. He hired me and he is now our superintendent.

"The good thing about it is he has known me from day one. I knew Dr. LaMonds from day one also. I thank the Farmington School District for allowing me to come here and teach. They took a risk on me, they didn’t know me, an outsider. When Mr. Ruble hired me, I did tell him that I would not use this program as a stepping stone to try to relocate to another JROTC program. I took it for half of the unit’s existence. We just had our 26th annual awards.”

In the Air Force, Heflin was assigned to aircraft structural maintenance where he worked on the exterior surfaces of airplanes.

“Planes get bird strikes, stress cracks from flying,” he said. “My job was to go out and inspect it, repair it or remove and replace a component and get that aircraft flight worthy again.

“They start you working from the ground level. A journeyman, craftsman then eventually you make rank and they start giving you a military education.

"Now, all of a sudden you become a supervisor. You go through another phase where higher ups see your potential and then start grooming you for the senior non-commissioned officer category. Now, instead of running that sheet metal shop, you’re running fabrication flight that has five other shops under your control. When I retired from the Air Force, I was a fabrication flight chief.”

At the beginning of the 22 years he served in the Air Force, Heflin went through basic training and the San Antonio Technical School. His first assignment was at the Little Rock Air Force Base (AFB) in Arkansas.

“I did Desert Shield and Desert Storm,” he said. “We were in theater in the United Arab Emirates. I came back to Little Rock and then went to Spangdahlem, Germany.”

Heflin then went to Incirlik, Turkey, during the Kosovo Conflict and then to Bosnia. He was then stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri during 9/11. Heflin then did a year remote to Kunsan, South Korea, before retiring while once again stationed at Little Rock. Because he was stationed at Little Rock three times, he has good friends there.

“Little Rock Air Force Base is on Highway 67, and of course, Farmington, so I have been living on Highway 67 for most of my adult life," he said. "The highway means a lot to me.

Although this is Heflin’s second retirement, it is the first time he will be “out of a job.”

“I’ve had a lot of people ask me what I am going to do,” he said. “I don’t know. Give me a couple of years like a high school student to figure it out. I don’t want to work. I don’t want to punch a clock or have responsibilities, I don’t want anybody depending on me, I don’t want to make decisions. I could see myself doing volunteer work, I’m still young.

"I’ve done the hunting and fishing thing when I was younger. My hobby has been this program. I spend weekends in the school by choice, not by necessity. There’s always something to plan, there’s always something to do, there’s always something to get ready for. There’s some things I’ve been putting off I would like to do. Maybe my wife and I will do some traveling to meet some family that I haven’t seen on an annual basis.

With a life like his, traveling is contagious to Heflin.

“I love to travel,” he said. “I’ve seen over 21 countries on four different continents.”

While he's moved around a lot in the past, Heflin doesn’t see himself leaving Farmington — at least not in the near future.

“I could in time,” he said. “However the wind blows. This community has taken me in and I appreciate the community. One of the things about being here in Farmington, when I hit the five-year mark, this has been the longest I have lived any place.

"On year 13, I think I know this community. I met Mit Landrum when he was mayor on year eight or nine while doing an event at the VFW. I asked him how long a person has to live here in Farmington before you guys accept us as a Farmingtonian. He asked how long I had been here. I told him and he said, 'Not yet.'”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

