In this rural Missouri county, the vaccination rate is low and opposition high

Compared to the food giveaway, traffic at the Washington County Health Department is slow. These days, about 50 to 60 COVID-19 vaccines are being administered there a week.

“I, myself, believe in the vaccine 100%,” said Shawnee Douglass, the director. “I also have respect for people in the community who choose not to take the vaccine. The great thing that makes us America is that we have a choice. If only this issue hadn’t become so politicized, we wouldn’t be where we are now.”

Douglas, 54, who grew up in the community, spoke from her office. Red, white and blue lights draped from the ceiling. Other decorations left from the Fourth of July holiday were mixed in with mementos of her Southern Baptist faith.

“I am a Republican,” she said. “They dropped the ball. I don’t think they were ahead of it like they should have been.”

Douglas said some people have even been scared off because they think the government is trying to implant “chips” to track them. The health department has sought help from area doctors to refer the vaccine, but there is still a wide variety of people who resist it. She said one doctor is among those who champion the liberty of choice.