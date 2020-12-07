Indoor spaces at Missouri State Parks to close

Missouri state parks and historic sites remain open, including day-use areas, lodging, campgrounds, boat ramps and trails, and will continue to operate under normal off-season hours.

However, Missouri State Parks has temporarily closed indoor spaces, including visitor centers, nature centers, museums and offices, according to a release sent in late November. Park and historic site outdoor spaces and amenities will remain open and available under normal off-season status, unless otherwise designated.

Visitors should come prepared and view the online park and site status map before heading to the park. Contact information of staff will be posted on signage throughout the park for visitors who may have questions or need assistance.