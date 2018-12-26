A third individual is now in custody facing charges in connection with the Dec. 14 murder of Aaron Armantrout.
According to a press release from the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department, Anthony L. Skaggs, 20, of Ste. Genevieve County, has been taken into custody and is being held at the Ste. Genevieve County Jail on a $25,000 bond. He has been charged with the class E felony of abandonment of a corpse and the class E felony of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution in connection with murder.
Sources report that Skaggs is the son of Susan J. Armantrout, 41, of Ste. Genevieve County, who has was charged with class A felony murder in the first degree, felony armed criminal action, and class E felony abandonment of a corpse in connection with the murder of her husband. She is being held in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail on a $1 million cash only bond.
Angel Senter, 42, of Park Hills, who was initially just charged with the class E felony of abandonment of a corpse, was charged additionally on Wednesday with class E felony of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. Her bond has been raised from $10,000 cash or surety to $25,000 cash or surety. Senter is being held at the Ste. Genevieve County Jail.
According to a probable cause statement written by Lt. Lance White of the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department, two additional witnesses were interviewed on Friday who contradicted portions of Senter’s confession. The witnesses, Patti Lahmann and Hailey Lahmann, were residents of the home of Susan and Aaron Armantrout.
The witnesses advised that Senter and Skaggs had not been truthful with law enforcement and Senter and Skaggs were both aware of Aaron’s murder and that his corpse was in the BMW trunk.
According to the report, the witnesses stated that they arrived at the house at around 7 p.m. on Dec. 14 and could smell bleach. The report notes that in her confession, Susan Armantrout indicated she had killed her husband at 6 p.m. that day.
They state that they could see through a vent in the master bedroom door and could observe both Susan Armantrout and Angel Senter walking back and forth between the master bath and bedroom. In addition, the witnesses advised authorities that Susan Armantrout had stayed at Senter’s Park Hills residence for the three days leading up to the murder.
The report also states that Patti Lahman and Hailey Lahmann informed authorities that Anthony Skaggs was laying on the couch when they arrived at the home and that due to his lack of transportation, would likely have been present at the time of the murder. The witnesses state that Skaggs told them the bleach smell was from cleaning up after a sick dog.
The probable cause statement reported that Patti Lahmann advised authorities that she believed Anthony Skaggs assisted in putting Aaron’s corpse into the BMW’s trunk.
According to Lt. White, when Aaron’s clothing was observed during the autopsy, there were no indications that he had been drug from the master bedroom to the garage, but had rather likely been carried.
White observes that due to Senter’s poor health, Susan Armantrout’s petite physical make-up, and the fact that Skaggs is a self-proclaimed MMA fighter, he believes Skaggs to have assisted in moving Aaron Armantrout’s body.
