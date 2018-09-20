After being struck by a car Monday morning while directing traffic, Park Hills Officer Jeff Womble was heading home Wednesday afternoon, sore, but alive.
Womble said he is doing alright, considering he was hit by a car. He said he was ready to be at home and is still really sore.
“I have a couple of broken bones in my neck and the doctor said there are some ligament issues as well,” Womble. “If you take that kind of an impact, he said usually if you have enough impact to break bones in your neck, then you will have ligament tear issues. But that is probably the worst. I am still having a hard time breathing.”
Womble explained he has a lot of pain in his chest, under his arm and is just bruised and beat up. He added he has bruised lungs, which is probably making it harder for him to catch his breath. He is just in a lot of pain.
“But I am still alive and that is what matters,” Womble said. “Everyone has been really supportive, but some of the guys at the PD donated sick time to me so … it’s really pretty neat. I just started with Park Hills on Aug. 30, so I didn’t have hardly any sick time. Not having a paycheck has been on my mind a lot.”
Womble said a lot of officers have donated a week of their time and so many people have called him to see how he is doing. He said he is in a neck brace and has a brace on his left wrist and his right knee is twice the size of his left knee, but he can walk with some help.
“My girlfriend Amy (Hart) has been phenomenal and has been here pretty much every second that she could be,” Womble said. “People have been coming to see me and saying prayers.”
Womble recalled that he heard the car when it was right up on him and he believes he had enough time to turn a little to his right before the impact. He said the right side of the back of his head and his ear looks like it went through a meat processor.
“My right shoulder and the right side of my back is all bruised and scratched up,” Womble said. “There were two spots on the windshield that were shattered and I guess one was from my head and the other from my shoulder. I know the highway patrol is still investigating it, so I shouldn’t say much, but I’ve known the guy who was driving the car for a long time.”
Womble felt the guy wasn’t paying attention because there was no way he couldn’t have seen him. There was a truck driver who was there and saw the whole thing happen. Womble said he was right there by his side the second after he hit the ground.
“I heard him telling dispatch that I was waving my light all over the place and there was no reason they shouldn’t have seen me,” Womble said. “I just don’t think they were watching the road honestly. I was told they believe he was going about 35 mph when he hit me.”
Womble said he was told by doctors that 38 mph seems to be the magic number, if they are going over 38 when being hit then it really decreases the chance for survival. He said that is OK, he is alive and just needs to recoup.
“It means a lot to have everyone messaging me and calling me,” Womble said. “The community has been supportive and it means a lot to know the community has my back. The billboard at Park Hills River Mart has my picture on it and it says prayers for me. It’s a good feeling.”
He said he has been a little out of for the past couple of days and so far Wednesday has been his best day as far as feeling foggy.
“This is my worst day as far as being in pain though, it’s pretty bad today,” Womble said. “I remember laying there on the ground right after it happened and I heard sirens coming from every direction and that was a good feeling, a really good feeling ... I know there were several people from the ambulance district there. I know who they are, but I just can’t remember their names right now.”
He said they were all really good to him and he appreciates everybody who was there who helped him. Womble stressed that he thinks he is pretty lucky to only have a couple broken vertebrae and probably some torn ligaments in his neck and bruised lungs.
“As far as anything bad that is about the worst of it, other than be scratched all to hell and being bruised,” Womble said. “I know I don’t ever want to do this again … it’s so frustrating. I know the people who hit me called 911, but they didn’t know that they had hit a person ..."
Womble said he knows the flashlight the police department bought him was incredibly bright and he had it in strobe mode. He recalled he shined it at them and waved it at them several times.
“This is what I don’t understand, there was a vehicle that came off Highway 8 and were coming towards Parkway,” Womble said. “They had just crossed the tracks I believe and I shined my light at them and they stopped. So why couldn’t the other car stop?”
Womble said the situation turned out the way it did but he felt it could have turned out worse. He said everyone he has talked to seem to thinks the fact he was wearing his body armor probably helped and took a lot of the impact.
“It kept me from maybe having broken ribs and stuff like that,” Womble said. “I will never understand how they didn’t see me. From what I have been told, I wasn’t even standing in the road when they hit me, I was actually on the shoulder.”
Womble stressed that no matter what it doesn’t change anything and an accident is an accident. He is just glad that he is alive and that it wasn’t his time.
Early Monday morning at approximately 5 a.m. Womble had responded to a call for debris in the roadway near Taylor Avenue and Parkway Drive after a mail truck lost part of its load. Womble was directing traffic around the debris when he was hit by a 2010 Ford Focus driven by Christopher DeClue, 45, of Park Hills.
It was initially reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol that DeClue pulled out of a driveway by the apartments just below the funeral home and accelerated up the hill towards the intersection where he struck the officer.
