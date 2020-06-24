Inmate charged after padlock assault

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An inmate of the Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC) was charged Friday after allegedly assaulting another inmate with a prison-made weapon last year at the Farmington Correctional Center.

Jacob Nelson, 21, has been charged in St. Francois County with the Class B Felony of violence to an inmate by an inmate as well as one count of armed criminal action.

According to a probable cause statement from the Farmington Correctional Center, on March 27, 2019, a corrections officer at the facility witnessed Nelson assaulting another offender by striking the man in the head and face with a padlock tied to the end of a sock.

The report states that the victim of the assault received several lacerations to the back of his head, a fractured nose, and a temporary loss of vision in his left eye. The severity of the man’s injuries reportedly required treatment at a local hospital.

According to court documents, Nelson has since been transferred to the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) in Bonne Terre.

The criminal complaint filed last week states that Nelson is a persistent offender and can receive an extended prison term, specifically that of a Class A Felony, if convicted of the crimes.

Nelson is currently serving a ten-year prison sentence for two counts of statutory rape involving a person 14 years of age or younger; three counts of tampering with a motor vehicle; two counts of burglary; resisting/interfering with a felony arrest; stealing of firearms, and receiving stolen property, according to DOC records.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

