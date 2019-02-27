The St. Francois County Community Partnership has received more than 60 bikes from the city of Bonne Terre.
The bikes were from a collection of abandoned bikes, often picked up from sports matches or from the city park.
Since nobody would claim the bikes, despite efforts posting on Facebook, the stock had built up over the course of a year, adding two or three a week.
“When they asked if we’d take them, I said I’d be more than happy to,” SFCCP Executive Director Bill Bunch said. “They used to just send them to scrapper."
According to their web page, the SFCCP is an organization dedicated to improving the use of local resources and improving the well-being of children and families in St. Francois County.
Most of the bikes need to be restored before they can be donated to families of St. Francois County. After hearing about a bike refurbishing program that Potosi Correctional Center had done, Rob Baker of East Missouri Action Agency got the idea to ask Eastern Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre to do the same.
“People don’t realize what these guys in prison do,” Bunch said, noting projects like raising money for food pantries, or knitting sock caps for families in need.
Maintenance Supervisor Jeremy Lynn said that they receive about 20 bikes at a time. The garage a grounds crew does initial fixes like paint, cleanup, and repair.
About six to eight of grounds crew inmates work on it, and two of the maintenance staff help out.
“Then we try to buy the parts we need, preferably from local stores,” said Lynn.
An offender organization started by inmates, using the Restorative Justice model, will pay for the parts. Restorative Justice involves accountability for the harm one causes through criminal behavior and attempts to make amends to help heal that harm.
Under the restorative justice theory, crime harms not only the victim, but the community and the offender themselves. Unlike punitive justice, which consists only of punishment, restorative justice involves all stakeholders and provides ways for the offender to work toward healing of all those harmed by crime.
The Bonne Terre Restorative Justice group has about 25 members and often works on projects so offenders help the community in attempt to help themselves.
It has fundraisers for non-profit organizations by buying food at a discount, and then selling it cheaply to the general population inmates. The money spent on parts was gathered from food fundraisers.
Restorative Justice has a meeting every month. At the last the one, they discussed the bikes.
“They were very excited about it,” Institutional Activities Coordinator Beth Feller said. “They love to help the community.”
The plans for the bikes are to donate them children through the Family Health Expo in April.
At the end of the year, SFCCP also coordinates a program called Season of Hope, where social workers and community members donate specific items or money to needy families.
“Normally we would have to purchase bikes from local stores,” Bunch said, on how they supplied them for the Season of Hope program. “Now we won’t have to buy a single one.”
He would also like to see former inmates without driver’s licenses, or people who don’t have rides to work, be given bikes.
