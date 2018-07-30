While not all answers to the problems of poverty lie in governmental action, there are ways which our legislators can work to align public funds with causes that are most effective in helping Missourians living in states of poverty.
We spoke with several House of Representatives members who serve our region.
District 116 State Representative Kevin Engler (R-Farmington) said there are several types of poverty that are commonly seen and addressed from the perspective of the state legislature.
“We have several areas of poverty here in the Parkland area,” Engler said. “One, we have habitual poverty where people have no desire to work, maybe being raised on the welfare state. Then you have the elderly and the disabled that can’t work, and then also the mentally ill. Each of these has a different solution.”
When it comes to those individuals who are able to work, Engler said the focus should be on connecting them with employment opportunities, which are currently plentiful in the Parkland.
“We have more jobs in the Parkland than we have employees right now,” he said. “What we have to do is give the people who are able to work the opportunities in this area to make a livable wage, and they’re out there right now.”
District 117 State Representative Mike Henderson (R-Bonne Terre) said an important aspect of connecting potential employees to jobs is ensuring that our cultural expectations match the realities of the workforce."
“I think the biggest factor that I see is getting people into well-paying jobs,” Henderson said. “If you read anything about that, the big key right now is training. And training doesn’t mean college. College is great. My kids went to college, but you don’t necessarily need to.
“A lot of people who have good training are making more than college graduates, so it depends on what you want. I think we’ve got to get past that mindset that you’ve got to go to a four-year university to get a good job.”
Henderson said many employers are searching for vocational employees to go to work, the problem being that many people place a higher value on a job that requires a college degree.
“We’re begging for carpenters and electricians,” Henderson said. “I talked to the owner of a factory where they do a lot of glazing, and he can’t find enough people with the skills to do it. I think we have to change our mindset a little bit on some of that.”
District 144 State Representative Chris Dinkins (R-Annapolis) said it should be a focus of communities to provide opportunities for students to enter into well-paying jobs after high school if they choose not to continue their education.
“As you look at poverty overall, you see that it has a tendency to become a cycle,” Dinkins said. “It’s hard to break that cycle and to get kids out and living above the poverty level. I think we need to focus on more vocational training in schools.
“Those that are in poverty are most likely not going to continue their education once they leave high school. I think it’s important that we give them the job skills and technical training necessary to obtain these great-paying, family-supporting jobs right out of high school.”
Dinkins added that a focus of the legislature has been to support early childhood development with funding for programs like Parents as Teachers, to allow students to become more successful as they go through their educational careers.
A former educator herself, District 115 State Representative Elaine Gannon (R-De Soto) said she sees an opportunity for the legislature to effect change in supporting the nutritional needs of students in public schools.
“I do believe things are being done to try and meet those needs,” she said. “I think as far as the legislature, we may look at possibly mandating free lunches for all students across the state. The state would fund the cost of that, but it would guarantee that everybody would get a hot meal.
“There are students who are poor but don’t want to admit it or let their friends know. I believe the number of free lunches is very high, and if the lunches could be funded for everybody across the State of Missouri, then nobody’s going to know who can afford lunch and who can’t. I think that might be something we look at down the road.”
Engler said when it comes to the mentally ill, elderly or disabled, there needs to be community resources that seek to provide for those groups. Specifically, Engler said that means acute care centers for the mentally ill and faith-based groups who can provide nutritional assistance to the elderly and disabled who can not work.
With the percentage of Missourians living in poverty decreasing since 2012, Henderson said the main contributor is the resurgence of available jobs in the years following the Great Recession. While the state and federal government may have had a hand in facilitating the economic recovery, Henderson said government’s main job is to provide an atmosphere for business leaders to do what they are supposed to do: grow.
“I think we have to remember what our job is,” Henderson said. “Our job is not to create jobs. That is the job of businesses, individuals, small-business owners, large corporations and such. Our job is to create an atmosphere in the State of Missouri that’s conducive to job growth.
“You don’t want the federal or state government creating jobs. You want us to create the atmosphere where they can easily be created and companies can thrive. When they thrive, individuals make more money.”
Both Henderson and Engler said that poverty is not likely a problem that will ever go away — rather it is a problem that must be addressed and treated with the most effective means available.
“You’re not going to cure all evils,” Engler said. “I don’t know of a society that ever did. We’ve got those four different areas that we have to address differently — we have to get those people with no desire some incentive to work.
“We have to provide ways to help the elderly take care of themselves and we have to have services for the mentally ill. The people that can work, we have to get them trained for the jobs that are available, and we have several industries right now that are available.”
“Everybody’s goal would be that no one lives in poverty,” Henderson said. “But to get to that point, you have to have everybody trained and in jobs where they can reach that.”
While there are a lot of potential solutions, the representatives said it is important to identify which solutions actually help the situation without making it worse elsewhere.
“I don’t believe in setting a $15 minimum wage as some people have recommended,” Henderson said. “I think you price-out some of the kids who want those jobs, and that’s not what those jobs are intended for.”
Gannon and Dinkins said while they are opposed to a sudden increase in the minimum wage, there needs to be a balance between the cost of living and the wages paid at the lower end of the spectrum.
“I’ve always been against raising the minimum wage,” Gannon said. “I think it needs to be raised every so many years, but not by $10 at one time. I have not supported raising the minimum wage as presented in the legislature. The original idea of the minimum wage was for entry-level jobs for high school students and college students that are working during the summers or while they’re attending school.
“I would have to look at things closely to see if there was any more reasoning that would make sense to raise the minimum wage that much.”
“It’s a catch-22,” observed Dinkins. “If you raise the minimum wage then businesses raise the price of things. It’s a difficult challenge to find that median where you can get pay increases while maintaining the cost of living.
“I’ve been talking to some state employees who have been employed for 10 or 11 years and their bring-home pay is less than it was when they started because of the increase in their benefits that they have to pay for on their part.”
Speaking of the Earned Income Tax Credit, which approximately half of states (not Missouri) and the federal government offer, Engler said it can provide an effective incentive to potential employees.
“I think it make sense that you give them a tax credit if they’re out there trying,” Engler said. “We’ve had a disincentive sometimes, where if you get a better job then you lose other things. So you’re at a net loss. We have to give people a reason to strive to make more money so they can have less dependence on the government.”
Henderson said he is not anti-tax-credit, but for him to support such a measure, it should provide a proven return on the taxpayers’ investment to ensure it doesn’t amount to another case of government actually making a problem worse, as he said the case is with education in the past.
“Under George W. Bush, the schools were put under No Child Left Behind, which sounds like a great idea,” Henderson said. “But basically, we started pushing for every child to go to college and be prepared for a four-year university. I think we figured out that might have been a mistake. We need to continue helping our schools prepare every child for a well-paying job, and there’s a difference.”
A recent legislative action that Engler pointed to having been beneficial to some of the most vulnerable Missourians living in poverty was aimed at Medicaid requirements.
“It was something we did just a couple of years ago for our most vulnerable — the people on Medicaid, the mentally ill, the disabled and seniors, keep a little bit more so they don’t have to spend down as far. They used to have to spend down to $999 and that was from the '70s.
“You couldn’t live. If you had a husband in a nursing home and you have to get down to $999, by the time you pay your utilities and food, if your water heater breaks down, you can’t replace it.”
Beyond fixing exiting problems with government programs, Engler and Henderson said the main thing that the government can do for Missourians living in poverty is to provide the avenues for them to better their situation — through a robust economy and job market, smart education and community resources to serve those who are unable to work.
Gannon and Dinkins stressed the importance of providing for the material needs of children living with the realities of poverty and to empower them to enter the workforce successfully and break the cycle of poverty that many become trapped within.
The biggest problem with our Republican representatives is that they are invested in an economic philosophy that doesn't work, cant work, and will never work. Supply side economics is complete nonsense that inevitably leads to the economy collapsing
