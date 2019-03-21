In a society that thrives on television shows such as C.S.I., Criminal Minds or Miami Vice, individuals are often lead to believe that crimes and their related investigations are tied up within a one-hour time slot.
Unfortunately, the quick investigative skills of Gil Grissom and Horatio Caine are the not the way things work in the real world. Oftentimes questions are asked such as "why do people get let go when they are arrested for a crime," or "why does it take six months or a year for someone to be arrested or charged?"
The first step in the criminal prosecution process is for law enforcement officers to identify that a crime has been committed. This can be fairly easy in a case such as a DWI, an assault or an armed robbery where the suspect is immediately apprehended. In cases such as sex crimes, some murders, and even theft by deception - a bank scam, money laundering, etc. - the process can be much slower as there is not always obvious evidence, or witness statements have to be collected and evidence processed.
In any case, when a suspect is arrested it doesn't automatically indicate that the individual will be charged with a crime. An officer can arrest and even jail a suspect for investigation of a crime and hold them for up to 24 hours during the investigation. At that point charges must be filed by the prosecuting attorney, signed by a sitting judge and a warrant served to the suspect within that time frame or the suspect must be released.
For example, in the recent case involving Terasena Grayson, the California woman who was arrested in December for attempting to obtain funds from a fraudulent Visa at a bank in Bismarck, the 24 hour hold expired before all the evidence including bank transaction records could be obtained and charges could be filed.
This required that the suspect be released at that time, and now that the evidence has been collected and warrants have been issued she is being sought by authorities on the charges. In this particular case, charges were eventually filed for the attempted theft in Bismarck and then additional charges were filed for incidents at three banks in Desloge.
This process of going from an arrest on suspicion of a crime having been committed to criminal charges being filed is where things can become tricky. The prosecuting attorney cannot file charges without sufficient evidence, and without charges no warrant can be issued. Oftentimes the biggest piece of evidence is a probable cause statement originating with the investigating officer.
A probable cause statement, also known as a warrant application, is a report written by a law enforcement officer or detective detailing the events of an alleged crime. The probable cause statement is usually the “meat and potatoes” of the initial evidence showing a crime has occurred. Sometimes the probable cause statement can be delayed due to the time needed to secure evidence or locate and interview witnesses.
In many cases, law enforcement officers may know the identity of a suspect and have some evidence a crime has been committed for many months or even a year or more before enough evidence is in documented for charges to be filed and an arrest made.
Unlike on television, crime labs are often located long distances from the law enforcement agencies they serve - in rural areas the lab can be several hours away. And maintaining a proper chain of custody of evidence requires that it be hand-delivered to the crime lab.
Processing evidence through a crime lab can take anywhere from a month to well over a year depending on the types of sampling and testing required. For these reasons, suspects may not be charged with drug crimes, sex crimes or even murder for what seems an eternity for victims or those unrelated to the case.
Law enforcement officers and the prosecutor must make sure they have all of the evidence, test results and witnesses ready to appear before proceeding to the court process. When these things are not in place it could result in someone being falsely charged, or charged when there is still a lack of evidence to proceed to a trial, which could open the door to charges ultimately being dismissed, and to costly lawsuits against arresting officers or the prosecution team for a false arrest.
While the real-life criminal prosecution process may be much slower than it appears on television or the big screen, it's important to remember that it's advantageous to both the victims and suspects that all rights are adhered to and due process is followed.
